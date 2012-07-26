NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS is making another change in the morning by bringing in Norah O'Donnell as a host of its morning show.

O'Donnell is the network's chief White House correspondent. She'll replace Erica Hill on "CBS This Morning," the third-rated network behind ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today" show.

CBS revamped its morning show in January, bringing in Charlie Rose and Gayle King to host with Hill and giving it a harder news approach. It hasn't clicked in the ratings, though — CBS is down from last year.

The move comes a month after the "Today" show made a well-publicized switch by taking off Ann Curry and replacing her with Savannah Guthrie.