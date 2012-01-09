PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- CBS News is trying something new in the morning.

The network debuted its "CBS This Morning" program Monday, the latest competitor to "Today" and "Good Morning America."

Hosts Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Erica Hill were seated at a circular glass table in a new studio constructed at CBS' New York headquarters.

Rose presented the day's "eye opener" at the top, a minute-long clip package of what was new in the world, from Republican debate sparring in New Hampshire to Tim Tebow's winning touchdown pass in the NFL playoffs.

Jan Crawford reported from New Hampshire. Rose interviewed GOP contender Newt Gingrich and debriefed chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer. Scott Pelley followed up on a "60 Minutes" report from the night before.

CBS has long been third in morning ratings.