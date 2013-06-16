BOSTON (AP) — For the first time in more than 20 years, the July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will not be televised nationally.

The Boston Globe reports (http://b.globe.com/12OrqO8 ) that CBS declined to renew a contract with producers of the show, which will appear locally on WBZ-TV.

The show's executive producer, David Mugar, says ratings for the Independence Day event have fallen in recent years.

The Boston Pops concert and fireworks show draw more than 500,000 visitors to the Charles River Esplanade, free of charge.

The show has featured stars such as Jennifer Hudson and Martina McBride. This year, it will have a more local focus, headlining Massachusetts native and blues singer Susan Tedeschi and Ayla Brown, the daughter of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown.

