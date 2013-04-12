The Hollywood Reporter -- CBS Corp. president and CEO Leslie Moonves' 2012 compensation amounted to $62.2 million, down 11 percent. His pay, disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday, compares with $69.9 million in 2011 and $57.7 million in 2010.

By comparison, the compensation for Philippe Dauman, the CEO of Viacom, which, just like CBS Corp., is controlled by Sumner Redstone, amounted to $33.5 million for the firm's fiscal year ended Sept. 30. That was a decline of 22 percent after special items had boosted his pay package a year earlier. CBS Corp. is the latest entertainment giant to disclose executive pay for last year. Cablevision Systems, for example, had said Thursday that CEO Jim Dolan saw his 2012 compensation jump 47 percent to $16.9 million.

The stock of CBS last year rose 42 percent, making it one of the best entertainment industry stocks.

