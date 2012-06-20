LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After failing to stop the debut of ABC's "The Glass House," CBS is trying another tactic against its competitor: sarcasm.

CBS argued in court last week that the ABC show is a copy of CBS' "Big Brother." But a judge refused to bar "Glass House" from airing, saying he wasn't persuaded that CBS would be harmed by it.

So CBS issued a tongue-in-cheek news release Wednesday claiming it's developing a reality series called "Dancing on the Stars" — a jab at ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

CBS says the mock series will air from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and feature "moderately famous and sort of well-known people" who will compete by dancing on stars' graves.

A spokesman confirmed the release came from CBS but wouldn't elaborate. ABC declined comment.