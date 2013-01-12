PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — CBS says all is forgiven with "Two and a Half Men" actor Angus T. Jones.

The network's entertainment president, Nina Tassler, said Saturday the 19-year-old actor is expected back at work next week, apology accepted for his interview declaring the CBS comedy "filth" and "very inappropriate."

Jones plays the "half" in the popular comedy, portraying actor Jon Cryer's son in the series. He made his remarks in an interview with a religious organization.

Tassler said CBS and producers would like to see "Two and a Half Men" back for another season, although no deals have been reached with actors.