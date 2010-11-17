Cee-Lo Green's critique of Gwyneth Paltrow's performance of his tune "F--- You" on "Glee" Tuesday:

"I think she did awesome," he told UsMagazine.com on Wednesday at the ABSOLUT Glimmer event in New York..

Paltrow, 38, who sang a clean version of the hit, "was great," he added. "I didn't really realize how accomplished she was as a vocalist. She sounded great. She sounded better than me!"

Want to see Paltrow perform more? She sings in new drama "Country Strong" (out next month).

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celeb helped Gwyneth prepare to sing live

Get the scoop on 'Glee'

Learn about Gwyneth's street style

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

VIDEO: Watch Gwyneth sing on 'Glee'