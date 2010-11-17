Cee-Lo Green Critiques Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Glee'
Cee-Lo Green's critique of Gwyneth Paltrow's performance of his tune "F--- You" on "Glee" Tuesday:
"I think she did awesome," he told UsMagazine.com on Wednesday at the ABSOLUT Glimmer event in New York..
Paltrow, 38, who sang a clean version of the hit, "was great," he added. "I didn't really realize how accomplished she was as a vocalist. She sounded great. She sounded better than me!"
Want to see Paltrow perform more? She sings in new drama "Country Strong" (out next month).
