Cee-Lo Likes That We Still Love Him 'Anyway'
Cee-Lo Green is showing how he appreciates the unconditional love in his new video, Anyway.
The visuals include a revolving door of beautiful women gracing the screen while Cee-Lo croons about his flaws and the love that he still receives, a.k.a. every man's dream. The fact that Weezer's Rivers Cuomo co-wrote the song shows that those two share more in common that just being in the music biz.
Anyway is a new track featured on his platinum edition re-release of his hit album, The Lady Killer.
