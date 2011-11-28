Entertainment Tonight.

Cee-Lo Green is showing how he appreciates the unconditional love in his new video, Anyway.

The visuals include a revolving door of beautiful women gracing the screen while Cee-Lo croons about his flaws and the love that he still receives, a.k.a. every man's dream. The fact that Weezer's Rivers Cuomo co-wrote the song shows that those two share more in common that just being in the music biz.

Anyway is a new track featured on his platinum edition re-release of his hit album, The Lady Killer.

