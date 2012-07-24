When season 3 of The Voice premieres in September, CeeLo Green's team members will have a strong asset in Matchbox 20 mentor Rob Thomas.

Us Weekly can exclusively confirm Thomas, 40, will help guide coach Green's contestants during the early rounds of NBC's hit reality series. As this exclusive behind-the-scenes image shows, Thomas is already hard at work scouting talent with colleague Green, 38, and tells Us he's thrilled to work with the music industry's hottest new talent.

"I'm really excited to work with CeeLo and love the idea that I may be in the room with a future superstar that the world has yet to discover," Thomas explains.

Joining Thomas on The Voice's season 3 mentor roster: Mary J. Blige (Team Adam Levine) and Michael Buble (Team Blake Shelton). Voice host Carson Daly -- who's celebrating the show's first-ever Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category -- tells TVLine more changes are in store for season 3, including more blind audition episodes and tweaked Battle Rounds.

"The best way to categorize the changes is that we're playing with some potential interchangeability [in the Battle Rounds], said Daly, refusing to elaborate on what he means by "interchangeability."

Also, Daly confirms the season 2 feud between Levine and Christina Aguilera has officially been squashed. "I didn't know what to expect in frame one of Season 3. I was curious to know if the first time they had an exchange, would you be able to feel any resentment, but it just wasn't there. It's better," reasons the show's host. "It's like they went to couples therapy."

Season 3 of The Voice premieres September 10 at 8 p.m. (EST) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: CeeLo Green Enlists Rob Thomas as His Team's Mentor on The Voice!