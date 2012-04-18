April 22: Actress Charlotte Rae ("The Facts of Life") is 86. Actress Estelle Harris ("Seinfeld") is 80. Singer Glen Campbell is 76. Actor Jack Nicholson is 75. Singer Mel Carter is 69. Country singer Cleve Francis is 67. Director John Waters is 66. Singer Peter Frampton is 62. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 61. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 58. Actor Ryan Stiles ("The Drew Carey Show") is 53. Comedian Byron Allen is 51. Actor Chris Makepeace is 48. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 46. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("Grey's Anatomy") is 46. Actress Sheryl Lee ("Twin Peaks") is 45. TV personality Sherri Shepherd ("The View") is 45. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 45. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 41. Actor Eric Mabius ("Ugly Betty") is 41. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System Of A Down is 38. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 33.

April 23: Actor David Birney is 73. Actor Lee Majors ("Six Million Dollar Man") is 73. Actress Blair Brown is 64. Actress Joyce DeWitt ("Three's Company") is 63. Actor James Russo is 59. Director Michael Moore is 58. Actress Judy Davis is 57. Actress Jan Hooks is 55. Actress Valerie Bertinelli is 52. Comedian George Lopez is 51. Drummer Gen (Jesus Jones) is 48. Actress Melina Kanakaredes ("Providence") is 45. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 44. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 44. Actor Scott Bairstow ("Party of Five") is 42. Actor Kal Penn ("House M.D.," "Harold and Kumar") is 35. Singer Taio Cruz is 29. Actor Dev Patel ("Slumdog Millionaire") is 22. Actor Matthew Underwood ("Zoey 101") is 22.

April 24: Actress Shirley MacLaine is 78. Actress-singer-direc tor Barbra Streisand is 70. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 69. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 67. Singer-keyboardist Rob Hyman of The Hooters is 62. Actor Eric Bogosian is 59. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 58. Actor Michael O'Keefe ("Roseanne") is 57. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 55. Actor Glenn Morshower ("24") is 53. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 49. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 48. Actor Djimon Hounsou ("Blood Diamond," "Amistad") is 48. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 45. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 44. Actress Melinda Clarke ("The O.C.") is 43. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed is 39. Actor Eric Balfour ("24") is 35. Actress Rebecca Mader ("No Ordinary Family," "Lost") is 35. Actor Austin Nichols ("One Tree Hill") is 32. Actress Sasha Barrese ("The Hangover") is 31. Singer Kelly Clarkson ("American Idol") is 30. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 28.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 72. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revival is 67. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 67. Actress Talia Shire is 66. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn ("The Green Mile") is 65. Keyboardist Michael Brown of The Left Banke is 63. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 58. Actor Hank Azaria ("The Simpsons") is 48. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 48. Bassist Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction is 47. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 47. Former "Early Show" host Jane Clayson is 45. Actress Gina Torres ("I Think I Love My Wife") is 43. Actress Renee Zellweger is 43. Actor Jason Lee ("My Name Is Earl," "Almost Famous") is 42. Actor Jason Wiles ("Third Watch") is 42. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 32. Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm ("Sonny With A Chance") is 16.

April 26: Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 79. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 74. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 74. Singer Bobby Rydell is 70. Singer Gary Wright is 69. Actor Giancarlo Esposito ("Once Upon A Time," "Breaking Bad") is 54. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 52. Actress Joan Chen is 51. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 51. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 50. Actor Jet Li is 49. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford of Train is 48. Actor-comedian Kevin James ("The King of Queens") is 47. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 44. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 42. Country bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 41. Country bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 40. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 36. Actor Jason Earles ("Hannah Montana") is 35. Actor Tom Welling ("Smallville") is 35. Actor Nyambi Nyambi ("Mike and Molly") is 33. Actress Jordana Brewster ("The Fast and The Furious") is 32. Actress Marnette Patterson ("Something So Right") is 32. Actor Channing Tatum ("Step Up") is 32.

April 27: Actor Jack Klugman is 90. Actress Anouk Aimee is 80. Announcer Casey Kasem is 80. Actress Judy Carne is 73. Singer Cuba Gooding of the Main Ingredient is 68. Singer Ann Peebles is 65. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52's is 64. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 63. Actor Douglas Sheehan ("Knots Landing") is 63. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 61. Singer Sheena Easton is 53. Actor James Le Gros ("Ally McBeal") is 50. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 47. Singer Mica Paris is 43. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 34. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 34. Singer-guitarist Travis Meeks of Days of the New is 33. Actress Ari Graynor ("Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist") is 29. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 28. Actor William Moseley ("The Chronicles of Narnia") is 25.

April 28: Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 71. Actress Marcia Strassman ("Welcome Back Kotter") is 64. Actor Paul Guilfoyle ("CSI") is 63. "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno is 62. Actress Mary McDonnell is 59. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 59. Rapper Too Short is 46. Actress Simbi Khali ("3rd Rock From The Sun") is 41. Actress Bridget Moynahan is 41. Actor Chris Young is 41. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 39. Actress Elisabeth Rohm ("Law and Order") is 39. Actor Jorge Garcia ("Lost") is 39. Actress Penelope Cruz is 38. Actor Nate Richert ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 34. Actress Jessica Alba is 31. Actor Harry Shum Junior ("Glee") is 30. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz ("Glee") is 26.