Aug. 19: Actress Diana Muldaur ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 74. Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 73. Singer Johnny Nash is 72. Actress Jill St. John is 72. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 69. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 68. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 67. Actor Jim Carter ("Downton Abbey") is 64. Actor Gerald McRaney is 64. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 61. Actor Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 60. Actor Peter Gallagher is 57. Actor Adam Arkin is 56. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 55. Actor Martin Donovan is 55. Singer Ivan Neville is 53. Actor John Stamos is 49. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 47. Actor Kevin Dillon ("Entourage") is 47. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 46. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 45. Country singer Clay Walker is 43. Actor Matthew Perry is 43. Rapper Fat Joe is 42. Actress Tracie Thoms is 37. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 28. Rapper Romeo is 23.

Aug. 20: Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 65. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 64. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 60. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 60. Actor-director Peter Horton ("thirtysomething") is 59. "Today" show weatherman Al Roker is 58. Actress Joan Allen is 56. Actor James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 50. Rapper KRS-One is 47. Actor Billy Gardell is 43. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 42. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 41. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 37. Actor Ben Barnes ("Prince Caspian") is 31. Singer-actress Demi Lovato is 20.

Aug. 21: Actor-filmmaker-writ er Melvin Van Peebles is 80. Singer Kenny Rogers is 74. Actor Clarence Williams III is 73. Singer Harold Reid of the Statler Brothers is 73. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 71. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 65. Actress Loretta Devine ("Boston Public") is 63. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 60. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 58. Actress Kim Cattrall is 56. Actress Cleo King is 50. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 45. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 42. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 41. Actress Alicia Witt is 37. Singer Kelis is 33. TV personality Brody Jenner ("The Hills") is 29. Actor Cody Kasch ("Desperate Housewives") is 25. Actress Hayden Panettiere ("Heroes") is 23. Actor RJ Mitte ("Breaking Bad") is 20.

Aug. 22: Actress Valerie Harper is 73. Correspondent Steve Kroft ("60 Minutes") is 67. Actress Cindy Williams is 65. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 64. Country singer Holly Dunn is 55. Guitarist Vernon Reid (Living Colour) is 54. Country singer Collin Raye is 52. Actress Regina Taylor is 52. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 51. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 51. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 50. Singer Tori Amos is 49. Country singer Mila Mason is 49. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 49. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 46. Actor Ty Burrell ("Modern Family") is 45. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 40. Rapper Beenie Man is 39. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 39. Comedian Kristen Wiig is 39. Actress Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 38. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 38. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 37. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 34. Actor Brandon Adams ("The Mighty Ducks") is 33.

Aug. 23: Actress Vera Miles is 82. Satirist Mark Russell is 80. Actress Barbara Eden is 78. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 65. Singer Linda Thompson is 65. Country fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 63. Actress Shelley Long is 63. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 63. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 61. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 51. Actor Jay Mohr is 42. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 34. Actress Joanna Froggatt ("Downton Abbey") is 32. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 26.

Aug. 24: Actor Kenny Baker (R2-D2 in "Star Wars") is 78. Guitarist Mason Williams is 74. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 70. Keyboardist Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep) is 67. Actor Joe Regalbuto ("Murphy Brown") is 63. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 54. Talk-show host Craig Kilborn is 50. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 49. Actress Marlee Matlin is 47. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 42. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 39. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo ("CSI: New York") is 39. Actor Chad Michael Murray ("One Tree Hill," "A Cinderella Story") is 31. Actor Rupert Grint is 24.

Aug. 25: Actor Sean Connery is 82. Talk-show host Regis Philbin is 81. Actor Tom Skerritt is 79. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 79. Actor David Canary is 74. Singer Walter Williams of The O'Jays is 70. Actor Anthony Heald ("Boston Public") is 68. Drummer Danny Smythe of The Box Tops is 64. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and Outlaws) is 63. Actor John Savage is 63. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 63. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 61. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 60. Musician Elvis Costello is 58. Director Tim Burton is 54. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 51. Actress Ally Walker is 51. Actress Joanne Whalley is 51. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 50. Actor Blair Underwood is 48. Actor Robert Maschio ("Scrubs") is 46. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 46. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 45. TV chef Rachael Ray is 44. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 42. Model Claudia Schiffer is 42. Actor Eric Millegan ("Bones") is 38. Actor Kel Mitchell ("Kenan and Kel") is 34. Actress Rachel Bilson ("The O.C.") is 31. Actress Blake Lively ("Gossip Girl") is 25.