Aug. 5: Bassist Rick Huxley of The Dave Clark Five is 72. Actress Loni Anderson is 67. Actress Erica Slezak ("One Life to Live") is 66. Singer Rick Derringer is 65. Singer Samantha Sang is 59. Actress Maureen McCormick is 56. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 53. Actress Tawny Kitaen is 51. Country fiddler Mark O'Connor is 51. Actor Jonathan Silverman ("The Single Guy") is 46. Country singer Terri Clark is 44. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 37.

Aug. 6: Jazz bassist Charlie Haden is 75. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 74. Actress Louise Sorel ("Days of Our Lives") is 72. Actor Dorian Harewood is 62. Actress Catherine Hicks ("Seventh Heaven") is 61. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 60. Actress Stepfanie Kramer is 56. Actress Faith Prince is 55. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 54. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 48. Actor Jeremy Ratchford ("Cold Case") is 47. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 44. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 42. Actress Merrin Dungey ("Summerland," "Alias") is 41. Singer Geri Halliwell is 40. Actor Jason O'Mara ("Life on Mars") is 40. Actress Vera Farmiga is 39. Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 36. Actress Melissa George ("Alias," "Grey's Anatomy") is 36. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 31. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 28.

Aug. 7: Writer-producer-humo rist Stan Freberg is 86. Bluesman Magic Slim is 75. Actress Verna Bloom ("Animal House") is 73. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 70. Singer B.J. Thomas is 70. Actor John Glover is 68. Actor David Rasche is 68. Singer Harold Hudson of The Commodores is 63. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 62. Actor Wayne Knight is 57. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 54. Actor David Duchovny is 52. Actress Delane Matthews ("Dave's World") is 51. Actor Harold Perrineau is 49. Country singer Raul Malo (The Mavericks) is 47. Actress Charlize Theron is 37. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 36.

Aug. 8: Actress Esther Williams is 91. Actor Richard Anderson ("The Six Million Dollar Man," "The Bionic Woman") is 86. Actress Nita Talbot is 82. Country singer Mel Tillis is 80. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 75. Actress Connie Stevens is 74. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 73. Actor Larry Wilcox ("CHiPS") is 65. Actor Keith Carradine is 63. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 63. Country singer Jamie O'Hara is 62. Actor Donny Most ("Happy Days") is 59. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 55. News anchor Deborah Norville is 54. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 51. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 51. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 50. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 39. Country singer Mark Wills is 39. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 37. Singer J.C. Chasez of `N Sync is 36. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 36. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 35. Actress Lindsay Sloane ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 35. Actress Countess Vaughn ("The Parkers," "Moesha") is 34. Actor Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty") is 32.

Aug. 9: Comedian-director David Steinberg is 70. Actor Sam Elliott is 68. Singer Barbara Mason is 65. Actress Melanie Griffith is 55. Actress Amanda Bearse ("Married ... With Children") is 54. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 53. "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb is 48. Actress Gillian Anderson ("The X-Files") is 44. Actor Eric Bana is 44. "Good Morning America" co-anchor Chris Cuomo is 42. Actor Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!") is 42. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 42. Rapper Mack 10 is 41. Latin singer Juanes is 40. Actress Ashley Johnson ("The Help") is 29. Actress Anna Kendrick is 27.

Aug. 10: Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 69. Actor James Reynolds ("Days of Our Lives") is 66. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 65. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 63. Singer Patti Austin is 62. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 53. Actor Antonio Banderas is 52. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 51. Singer Neneh Cherry is 48. Singer Aaron Hall is 48. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 45. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 44. Actress Angie Harmon is 40. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 39. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 32. Actor Ryan Eggold ("90210") is 28. Actor Lucas Till ("Hannah Montana") is 22.

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 69. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 69. Country singer John Conlee is 66. Singer Eric Carmen is 63. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 59. Singer Joe Jackson is 58. Actress Viola Davis is 47. Actor Joe Rogan ("Fear Factor," "NewsRadio") is 45. Actress Anna Gunn ("Breaking Bad") is 44. Actress Ashley Jensen ("Ugly Betty") is 44. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 44. Drummer Chris Dave (Mint Condition) is 44. Rap DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 42. Actor Will Friedle ("Boy Meets World") is 36. Rapper Chris Kelly of Kris Kross is 34. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 28. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 27. Rapper Asher Roth is 27.