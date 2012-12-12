Dec. 16: Actress Liv Ullman is 74. Journalist Lesley Stahl ("60 Minutes") is 71. Writer-producer Steven Bochco is 69. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 67. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 66. Actor Ben Cross is 65. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 63. Actress Alison LaPlaca ("The John Larroquette Show") is 53. Actor Sam Robards is 51. Actor Jon Tenney ("The Closer," ''Brooklyn South") is 51. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 49. Country singer Jeff Carson is 49. Singer Michael McCary of Boyz II Men is 41. Actress Krysten Ritter is 31. Actress Amanda Setton is 27. Actress Anna Popplewell ("The Chronicles of Narnia" films) is 24.

Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 76. Keyboardist-singer Art Neville of the Neville Brothers is 75. Actor Bernard Hill is 68. Actor Ernie Hudson is 67. "Hardball" host Chris Matthews is 67. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 66. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 64. Singer Paul Rodgers is 63. Singer Wanda Hutchinson of The Emotions is 61. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 59. Actor Barry Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 59. Actor Bill Pullman is 59. Director-producer Peter Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary," ''Dumb and Dumber") is 56. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 54. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 51. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 46. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 46. Actress Laurie Holden ("The Walking Dead") is 43. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 42. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas ("The District") is 42. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 39. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 38. Actress Milla Jovovich is 37. Actress Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter") is 33. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 30. Actress Emma Bell ("The Walking Dead") is 26. Actor-singer Nat Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 18.

Dec 18: Actor Roger Smith is 80. Blues guitarist Lonnie Brooks is 79. Actor Roger Mosley ("Magnum, P.I.") is 64. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 69. Director Steven Spielberg is 66. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 62. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 59. Actor Ray Liotta is 57. Actor Brad Pitt is 49. Actress Rachel Griffiths is 44. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 42. Rapper DMX is 42. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 40. Actor Josh Dallas ("Once Upon a Time") is 34. Actress Katie Holmes is 34. Singer Christina Aguilera is 32.

Dec. 19: Country singer Little Jimmy Dickens is 92. Actress Cicely Tyson is 79. Singer Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 71. Actress Elaine Joyce is 69. Actor Tim Reid is 68. Singer Alvin Lee of Ten Years After is 68. Musician John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 67. Country singer Janie Fricke is 65. Actor Mike Lookinland ("The Brady Bunch") is 52. Actress Jennifer Beals is 49. Actor Scott Cohen ("Gilmore Girls") is 48. Actor Robert MacNaughton ("E.T.") is 46. Magician Criss Angel is 45. Actress Kristy Swanson is 43. Model Tyson Beckford is 42. Actress Alyssa Milano is 40. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 32. Actress Marla Sokoloff ("The Practice") is 32.

Dec. 20: Actor John Hillerman ("Magnum P.I.") is 80. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 68. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 67. Musician Alan Parsons is 64. Actress Jenny Agutter is 60. Actor Michael Badalucco ("The Practice") is 58. Actress Blanche Baker ("Shakedown," ''Holocaust") is 56. Singer Billy Bragg is 55. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 55. Actor Joel Gretsch is 49. Country singer Kris Tyler is 48. Singer Chris Robinson of Black Crowes is 46. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 30. Actor Jonah Hill is 29. Singer JoJo is 22.

Dec. 21: Country singer Freddie Hart is 86. Actor Ed Nelson ("Peyton Place") is 84. Talk-show host Phil Donahue is 77. Actress Jane Fonda is 75. Singer Carla Thomas is 70. Guitarist Albert Lee is 69. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 64. Singer Betty Wright is 59. Actress Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 57. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 56. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 56. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 55. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 50. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 48. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 47. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 47. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 46. Actress Karri Turner ("JAG") is 46. Actress Khrystyne Haje ("Head of the Class") is 44. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 44. Actress Julie Delpy is 43. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 41. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova ("Rock Star: Supernova") is 36. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 30. Actor Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead") is 29.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 76. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 67. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 66. Rapper Luther Campbell is 52. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 52. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 50. Actress Lauralee Bell ("The Young and the Restless") is 44. Actress Heather Donahue ("The Blair Witch Project") is 39. Actor Chris Carmack ("The O.C.") is 32. Singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol") is 23.