Dec. 18: Actor Roger Smith is 79. Blues guitarist Lonnie Brooks is 78. Actor Roger Mosley ("Magnum, P.I.") is 73. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 68. Director Steven Spielberg is 65. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 61. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 58. Actor Ray Liotta is 56. Actor Brad Pitt is 48. Actress Rachel Griffiths ("Brothers and Sisters," "Six Feet Under") is 43. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 41. Rapper DMX is 41. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 39. Actor Josh Dallas ("Once Upon a Time") is 33. Actress Katie Holmes ("Dawson's Creek") is 33. Singer Christina Aguilera is 31.

Dec. 19: Country singer Little Jimmy Dickens is 91. Actress Cicely Tyson is 78. Singer Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 70. Actress Elaine Joyce is 68. Actor Tim Reid is 67. Singer Alvin Lee of Ten Years After is 67. Musician John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 66. Country singer Janie Fricke is 64. Actor Mike Lookinland ("The Brady Bunch") is 51. Actress Jennifer Beals is 48. Actor Scott Cohen ("Gilmore Girls") is 47. Actor Robert MacNaughton ("E.T.") is 45. Magician Criss Angel is 44. Actress Kristy Swanson is 42. Model Tyson Beckford is 41. Actress Alyssa Milano is 39. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal ("Brokeback Mountain," "October Sky") is 31. Actress Marla Sokoloff ("The Practice") is 31. Rapper Lady Sovereign is 26.

Dec. 20: Actor John Hillerman ("Magnum P.I.") is 79. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 67. Drummer Peter Criss (Kiss) is 66. Musician Alan Parsons is 63. Actress Jenny Agutter is 59. Actor Michael Badalucco ("The Practice") is 57. Actress Blanche Baker ("Shakedown," "Holocaust") is 55. Singer Billy Bragg is 54. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 54. Actor Joel Gretsch ("V") is 48. Country singer Kris Tyler is 47. Singer Chris Robinson of Black Crowes is 45. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 29. Actor Jonah Hill ("Accepted") is 28. Singer JoJo is 21.

Dec. 21: Country singer Freddie Hart is 85. Actor Ed Nelson ("Peyton Place") is 83. Talk-show host Phil Donahue is 76. Actress Jane Fonda is 74. Singer Carla Thomas is 69. Guitarist Albert Lee is 68. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 63. Singer Betty Wright is 58. Actress Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 56. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 55. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 55. Actor-comedian Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 54. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 49. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 47. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 46. Actor-comedian Andy Dick ("Less Than Perfect," "Newsradio") is 46. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 45. Actress Karri Turner ("JAG") is 45. Actress Khrystyne Haje ("Head of the Class") is 43. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 43. Actress Julie Delpy is 42. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 40. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova ("Rock Star: Supernova") is 35. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 29.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 75. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 66. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 65. Singer Robin Gibb of The Bee Gees is 62. Rapper Luther Campbell is 51. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 51. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 49. Actress Lauralee Bell ("The Young and the Restless") is 43. Actress Heather Donahue ("The Blair Witch Project") is 38. Actor Chris Carmack ("The O.C.") is 31. Singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol") is 22.

Dec. 23: Actor Frederic Forrest ("Lonesome Dove") is 75. Actor James Stacy ("Lancer") is 75. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 71. Drummer Ron Bushy of Iron Butterfly is 70. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer ("The Simpsons") is 68. Actress Susan Lucci ("All My Children") is 65. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 55. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 47.

Dec. 24: Songwriter-bandleade r-producer Dave Bartholomew is 91. Singer-bassist Lemmy of Motorhead is 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard ("Walker, Texas Ranger") is 56. Actress Stephanie Hodge ("Unhappily Ever After") is 55. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 54. Actor Anil Kapoor ("Slumdog Millionaire") is 52. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 48. Actor Mark Valley ("Boston Legal") is 47. Actor Diedrich Bader ("The Drew Carey Show") is 45. Singer Ricky Martin is 40. "Twilight" series author Stephenie Meyer is 38. "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest is 37.