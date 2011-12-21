Dec. 25: Actress Hanna Schygulla is 68. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 67. Actor Gary Sandy ("WKRP in Cincinnati") is 66. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 65. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 63. Actress Sissy Spacek is 62. Actress CCH Pounder is 59. Singer Annie Lennox is 57. Singer Steve Wariner is 57. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 57. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 54. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 40. Singer Dido is 40. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 39. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 29. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 27.

Dec. 26: Actor Donald Moffat ("Clear and Present Danger") is 81. Actor Caroll Spinney (Big Bird on "Sesame Street") is 78. Singer Abdul "Duke" Fakir of The Four Tops is 76. Record producer Phil Spector is 72. "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh is 66. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 65. Humorist David Sedaris is 55. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 49. Country drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 49. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 48. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 44. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 44. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 42. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 41. Actor Jared Leto is 40. Singer Chris Daughtry is 32.

Dec. 27: Guitarist Scotty Moore (Elvis Presley's band) is 80. Actor John Amos ("Men in Trees," "The West Wing") is 72. Actress Charmian Carr (Liesl in "The Sound of Music") is 69. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 67. Singer Tracy Nelson is 67. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 63. Singer Karla Bonoff is 60. Actress Tovah Feldshuh is 59. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 59. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 49. Actor Ian Gomez ("Felicity," "The Drew Carey Show") is 47. Actress Eva LaRue is 45. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None the Richer is 39. Actor Wilson Cruz ("My So-Called Life") is 38. Actor Masi Oka ("Hawaii Five-O," "Heroes") is 37. Actress Emilie de Ravin ("Lost") is 30. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 23.

Dec. 28: Comic book creator Stan Lee ("Spider-Man," "The Incredible Hulk") is 89. Actor Martin Milner ("Adam 12," "Route 66") is 80. Actress Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") is 79. Actress Maggie Smith ("Harry Potter") is 77. Saxophonist Charles Neville of the Neville Brothers is 73. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 65. Actor Denzel Washington is 57. Country singer Joe Diffie is 53. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 53. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 51. Comedian Seth Meyers ("Saturday Night Live") is 38. Actor Brendan Hines ("Lie to Me") is 35. Singer John Legend is 33. Actress Sienna Miller is 30. Actress Mackenzie Rosman ("7th Heaven") is 22. "American Idol" runner-up David Archuleta is 21.

Dec. 29: Actress Inga Swenson ("Benson") is 79. Actress Mary Tyler Moore is 75. Actor Jon Voight is 73. Country singer Ed Bruce is 72. Flutist Ray Thomas (Moody Blues) is 70. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 65. Actor Ted Danson is 64. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 60. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 52. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 52. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of the Jesus and Mary Chain is 50. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 46. Actor Jason Gould is 45. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 41. Actor Kevin Weisman ("Alias") is 41. Actor Jude Law is 39. Actor Mekhi Phifer ("ER") is 37. Actor Shawn Hatosy ("The Cooler," "The Faculty") is 36. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 28.

Dec. 30: Actor Joseph Bologna is 77. Actor Russ Tamblyn is 77. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 74. Director James Burrows ("Cheers," "Taxi") is 71. Actor Fred Ward ("The Right Stuff") is 69. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 69. Singer Davy Jones of The Monkees is 66. Singer Patti Smith is 65. Musician Jeff Lynne is 64. TV host Meredith Vieira is 58. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Moesha") is 56. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 55. Actress Patricia Kalember ("Sisters") is 55. "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer is 54. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 52. TV host Sean Hannity ("Hannity and Colmes") is 50. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 42. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 42. Actress Meredith Monroe ("Dawson's Creek") is 42. Actor Jason Behr ("The Grudge," "Roswell") is 38. Singer-actor Tyrese is 33. Actress Eliza Dushku ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Tru Calling") is 31. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T's is 31. Actress Kristin Kreuk ("Smallville") is 29. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 20.

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 74. Actor Tim Considine ("My Three Sons") is 71. Actress Sarah Miles is 70. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 69. Actor Ben Kingsley is 68. Actor Tim Matheson is 64. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 64. Singer Donna Summer is 63. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 60. Actor James Remar ("Dexter") is 58. Actress Bebe Neuwirth ("Cheers") is 53. Singer Paul Westerberg is 52. Actor Val Kilmer is 52. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 49. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 48. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 39. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 36.