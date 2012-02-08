Feb. 12: Movie director Franco Zeffirelli is 89. Sportscaster Joe Garagiola is 86. Actor Joe Don Baker is 76. Keyboardist Ray Manzarek of The Doors is 73. Country singer Moe Bandy is 68. Actress Maud Adams ("Octopussy") is 67. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 66. Actor Michael Ironside is 62. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 62. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 60. Actress Joanna Kerns is 59. Actor-talk-show host Arsenio Hall is 57. Actor Raphael Sbarge ("Once Upon a Time") is 48. Actor Josh Brolin ("No Country for Old Men") is 44. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 44. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 42. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 41. Actor Jesse Spencer ("House") is 33. Actress Sarah Lancaster ("Chuck") is 32. Actress Christina Ricci is 32. Actress Jennifer Stone ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 19.

Feb. 13: Actress Kim Novak is 79. Actor George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") is 78. Singer-bassist-actor Peter Tork of The Monkees is 70. Actress Carol Lynley is 70. Actress Stockard Channing is 68. Talk-show host Jerry Springer is 68. Actor Bo Svenson ("Walking Tall") is 68. Singer Peter Gabriel is 62. Actor David Naughton is 61. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 56. Actor Matt Salinger is 52. Singer Henry Rollins is 51. Actor Neal McDonough ("Boomtown") is 46. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 46. Actress Kelly Hu ("Martial Law") is 44. Bassist Todd Harrell of 3 Doors Down is 40. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 33. Actress Mena Suvari is 33.

Feb. 14: TV personality Hugh Downs ("20/20") is 91. Actress Florence Henderson is 78. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 73. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 69. TV personality Pat O'Brien ("The Insider," "Access Hollywood") is 64. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 64. Actor Ken Wahl ("Wiseguy") is 55. Actress Meg Tilly is 52. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 51. Actor Enrico Colantoni ("Just Shoot Me") is 49. Actor Valente Rodriguez ("George Lopez") is 48. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 46. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 40. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 40. Actor Freddie Highmore ("August Rush," "Finding Neverland") is 20.

Feb. 15: Actress Claire Bloom is 81. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holl and) is 71. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 68. Actress Jane Seymour is 61. Singer Melissa Manchester is 61. Cartoonist Matt Groening ("The Simpsons") is 58. Model Janice Dickinson ("America's Next Top Model") is 57. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 53. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli ("The Sopranos") is 53. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 52. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 48. Actor Michael Easton is 45. Actress Renee O'Connor ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 41. Actress Sarah Wynter ("24") is 39. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 36. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 36. Actress Amber Riley ("Glee") is 26.

Feb. 16: Actor Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back") is 67. Actor William Katt ("Greatest American Hero") is 61. Singer James Ingram is 60. Actor LeVar Burton is 55. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 54. Actress Lisa Loring ("The Addams Family") is 54. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 51. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 47. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 40. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 30.

Feb. 17: Actor Hal Holbrook is 87. Singer Bobby Lewis is 79. Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 78. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 77. Actress Christina Pickles ("The Wedding Singer," "St. Elsewhere") is 77. Actress Mary Ann Mobley is 73. Actress Brenda Fricker is 67. Actress Rene Russo is 58. Actor Richard Karn ("Home Improvement") is 56. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 50. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 49. Singer Chante Moore is 45. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 42. Actor Dominic Purcell ("Prison Break") is 42. Actress Denise Richards is 41. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 40. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 38. Country singer Bryan White is 38. Actor Jason Ritter ("Joan of Arcadia") is 32. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 31. Actor Chord Overstreet is 23.

Feb. 18: Actor George Kennedy is 87. Author Toni Morrison is 81. Movie director Milos Forman is 80. Vocalist Yoko Ono is 79. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 71. Singer Irma Thomas is 71. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 65. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 62. Singer Juice Newton is 60. Singer Randy Crawford is 60. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 59. Keyboardist Larry Rust of Iron Butterfly is 59. Actor John Travolta is 58. Game-show hostess Vanna White ("Wheel of Fortune") is 55. Actress Greta Scacchi is 52. Actor Matt Dillon is 48. Rapper Dr. Dre is 47. Actress Molly Ringwald is 44. Actor Tyrone Burton ("The Parent `Hood") is 33. Musician Regina Spektor is 32.