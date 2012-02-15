Feb. 19: Singer Smokey Robinson is 72. Singer Bobby Rogers of Smokey Robinson and the Miracles is 72. Singer Lou Christie is 69. Actor Michael Nader is 67. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 64. Actor Jeff Daniels is 57. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 56. Talk-show host Lorianne Crook is 55. Actor Leslie David Baker ("The Office") is 54. Singer Seal is 49. Actress Jessica Tuck is 49. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 47. Actress Justine Bateman is 46. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 45. Drummer Daniel Adair of 3 Doors Down is 37. Singer-actress Haylie Duff is 27.

Feb. 20: Actor Sidney Poitier is 85. Jazz and soul singer Nancy Wilson is 75. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 71. Actress Sandy Duncan is 66. Guitarist J. Geils of The J. Geils Band is 66. Actress Brenda Blethyn is 66. Actor Peter Strauss is 65. Singer-bassist Walter Becker of Steely Dan is 62. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 61. Actor Anthony Stewart Head ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 58. Actor James Wilby ("Gosford Park") is 54. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 53. Actor Joel Hodgson ("Mystery Science Theater 3000") is 52. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 49. Actor French Stewart ("Third Rock From the Sun") is 48. Model Cindy Crawford is 46. Actor Andrew Shue ("Melrose Place") is 45. Actress Lili Taylor is 45. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 37. Actress Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under") is 34. Actor Jay Hernandez ("Crazy/Beautiful") is 34. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 33. Actress Majandra Delfino ("Roswell") is 31. Singer Rihanna is 24.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood is 75. Record company executive David Geffen is 69. Actress Tyne Daly is 66. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in "Star Wars" films) is 66. Actor Alan Rickman is 66. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads is 63. Actor William Petersen ("C.S.I.") is 59. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 57. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 54. Actor Jack Coleman is 54. Actor Christopher Atkins is 51. Singer Ranking Roger of General Public and of English Beat is 51. Actor William Baldwin is 49. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 42. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 42. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 39. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 33. Opera-pop singer Charlotte Church is 26. Actress Ellen Page ("Juno") is 25. Actor Corbin Bleu ("High School Musical," "Jump In!") is 23.

Feb. 22: Announcer Don Pardo is 94. Actor Paul Dooley is 84. Director Jonathan Demme is 68. Actor John Ashton is 64. Actress Julie Walters ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Billy Elliot") is 62. Actress Ellen Greene ("Pushing Daisies") is 61. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 53. Comedian Rachel Dratch ("30 Rock," "Saturday Night Live") is 46. Actor Paul Lieberstein ("The Office") is 45. Actress Jeri Ryan is 44. Actor Thomas Jane is 43. Actress Lea Solanga is 41. Actor Jose Solano ("Baywatch") is 41. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 39. Actress Drew Barrymore is 37. Singer James Blunt is 35. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's is 33. Actor Zach Roerig ("The Vampire Diaries") is 27. Actor Daniel E. Smith ("John Q.") is 22.

Feb. 23: Actor-director Peter Fonda is 72. Musician Johnny Winter is 68. Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 66. Actress Patricia Richardson ("Home Improvement") is 61. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 60. Singer Howard Jones is 57. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 50. Actress Kristin Davis is 47. Actor Marc Price ("Family Ties") is 44. Actress Niecy Nash ("Reno 911!") is 42. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 41. Guitarist-keyboardis t Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 39. Actress Kelly Macdonald ("Boardwalk Empire") is 36. Actor Aziz Ansari ("Parks and Recreation") is 29. Actress Emily Blunt is 29. Actress Dakota Fanning ("Charlotte's Web," "I Am Sam") is 18.

Feb. 24: Actor Abe Vigoda is 91. Actor Steven Hill ("Law and Order") is 90. Actor Dominic Chianese ("The Sopranos") is 81. Movie composer Michel Legrand is 80. Actor Barry Bostwick is 67. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 65. Actor Edward James Olmos is 65. Musician George Thorogood is 62. Actress Debra Jo Rupp ("That `70s Show") is 61. Actress Helen Shaver ("The Color of Money") is 61. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 54. Actor Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives") is 54. Singer Michelle Shocked is 50. Actor Billy Zane is 46. Actress Bonnie Somerville ("NYPD Blue") is 38. R&B singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 29. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 29.

Feb. 25: Country singer Ralph Stanley is 85. Actress Diane Baker is 74. Actress Karen Grassle ("Little House on the Prairie") is 70. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 53. Actress Veronica Webb is 47. Actress Tea Leoni is 46. Comedian Carrot Top is 45. Actress Lesley Boone ("Ed") is 44. Actor Sean Astin is 41. Singer Daniel Powter is 41. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 39. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 37. Actress Rashida Jones ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation") is 36. Actor Justin Berfield ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 26. Actors James and Oliver Phelps ("Harry Potter") are 26. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 25.