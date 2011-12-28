Jan. 1: Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 70. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 69. Actor Rick Hurst ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 66. Country singer Steve Ripley of The Tractors is 62. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 54. Actress Ren Woods is 54. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer ("Cybill") is 48. Actor Morris Chestnut ("The Brothers," "The Best Man") is 43. Actor Verne Troyer ("Austin Powers") is 43.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna is 65. Actress Wendy Phillips is 60. Actress Gabrielle Carteris ("Beverly Hills, 90210") is 51. Actress Tia Carrere is 45. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 44. Model Christy Turlington is 43. Actor Taye Diggs ("The Best Man," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back") is 41. Drummer Scott Underwood of Train is 41. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 37. Actor Dax Shepard ("Employee of the Month") is 37. Actress Kate Bosworth is 29. Jazz trombonist Trombone Shorty is 26.

Jan. 3: Record producer George Martin is 86. Actor Robert Loggia is 82. Actor Dabney Coleman is 80. Singer Stephen Stills is 67. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 66. Actress Victoria Principal is 62. Actor Mel Gibson is 56. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 43. Actor Jason Marsden ("Ally McBeal") is 37. Actress Danica McKellar ("The Wonder Years") is 37. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez ("The O.C.") is 36. Singer and former "American Idol" contestant Kimberley Locke is 34. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 26.

Jan. 4: Actress Barbara Rush ("Peyton Place") is 85. Actress Dyan Cannon is 75. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 57. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 56. Actress Ann Magnuson ("Anything but Love") is 56. Country singer Patty Loveless is 55. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 52. Actor Dave Foley ("NewsRadio," "Kids in the Hall") is 49. Actress Julia Ormond is 47. Country singer Deana Carter is 46. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 45. Actor Jeremy Licht ("Valerie") is 41. Actress Jill Marie Jones ("Girlfriends") is 37.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 81. Talk-show host Charlie Rose is 70. Actress Diane Keaton is 66. Actor Ted Lange ("The Love Boat") is 64. Drummer George "Funky" Brown of Kool and the Gang is 63. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 62. Actress Pamela Sue Martin ("The Poseidon Adventure," "Dynasty") is 59. Actor Clancy Brown ("Highlander," voice of Mr. Krabs on "SpongeBob SquarePants") is 53. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 46. Dancer and judge Carrie Ann Inaba ("Dancing With the Stars") is 44. Singer Marilyn Manson is 43. Actor Bradley Cooper is 37. Actress January Jones ("Mad Men") is 34. Actress Brooklyn Sudano ("My Wife and Kids") is 31.

Jan. 6: Country singer Earl Scruggs is 88. Actress Bonnie Franklin is 68. Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 63. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 61. Country singer Jett Williams is 59. Guitarist Malcolm Young of AC/DC is 59. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson ("Mr. Bean") is 57. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 53. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 52. Director John Singleton is 44. Actor Danny Pintauro ("Who's the Boss") is 36.

Jan. 7: Country singer Jack Greene is 82. Keyboardist Paul Revere of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 74. "Rolling Stone" publisher Jann Wenner is 66. Singer Kenny Loggins is 64. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 63. Actress Erin Gray ("Silver Spoons," "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century") is 62. Actor David Caruso is 56. TV personality Katie Couric is 55. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 53. Bassist Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's is 53. Actress Hallie Todd ("Lizzie McGuire") is 50. Actor Nicolas Cage is 48. Singer John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting is 47. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug is 42. Actor Kevin Rahm ("Judging Amy") is 41. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 38. Actor Dustin Diamond ("Saved by the Bell") is 35. Actor Liam Aiken ("Lemony Snicket") is 22.