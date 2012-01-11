Jan. 15: Actress Margaret O'Brien ("Meet Me in St. Louis") is 75. Actress Andrea Martin is 65. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 55. Actor James Nesbitt ("Waking Ned Devine") is 47. Singer Lisa Lisa of Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam is 45. Actor Chad Lowe is 44. Actress Regina King is 41. Actor Eddie Cahill ("CSI: New York") is 34. Rapper Pitbull is 31. Electronic musician Skrillex is 24.

Jan. 16: Singer Barbara Lynn is 70. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 69. Country singer Jim Stafford is 68. Director John Carpenter is 64. Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 62. Singer Sade is 53. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 50. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 46. Actor David Chokachi ("Baywatch") is 44. Actor Richard T. Jones ("Judging Amy") is 40. Supermodel Kate Moss is 38. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 31.

Jan. 17: Actress Betty White is 90. Actor James Earl Jones is 81. Talk-show host Maury Povich is 73. Singer Chris Montez is 70. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 67. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 64. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 59. Singer Steve Earle is 57. Singer Paul Young is 56. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 55. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 53. Actor Jim Carrey is 50. Actor Joshua Malina is 46. Singer Shabba Ranks is 46. Drummer Jon Wysocki (Staind) is 44. Actor Naveen Andrews ("Lost") is 43. Musician Kid Rock is 41. Actor Freddy Rodriguez ("Six Feet Under") is 37. Actress Zooey Deschanel is 32. Singer Ray J is 31. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 30.

Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 71. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 59. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 57. Country singer Mark Collie is 56. Actress Jane Horrocks ("Absolutely Fabulous") is 48. Comedian Dave Attell ("Insomniac") is 47. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 43. Rapper DJ Quik is 42. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 41. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 39. Actor Jason Segal ("How I Met Your Mother," "Freaks and Geeks") is 32. Singer Samantha Mumba is 29.

Jan. 19: Actress Jean Stapleton is 89. Actor Fritz Weaver is 86. Actress Tippi Hedren is 82. Movie director Richard Lester is 80. Singer Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers is 73. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 70. Actress Shelley Fabares is 68. Country singer Dolly Parton is 66. TV chef Paula Deen is 65. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 61. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 60. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 59. Actress Katey Sagal ("Married ... With Children") is 58. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 57. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue of UB40 is 55. Actor Paul McCrane ("ER") is 51. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 44. Singer Trey Lorenz is 43. Actor Shawn Wayans ("White Chicks," "Scary Movie") is 41. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 41. Actress Drea de Matteo is 40. Actress Jodie Sweetin ("Pants-off Dance off," "Full House") is 30.

Jan. 20: Singer Slim Whitman is 88. Comedian Arte Johnson is 83. Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 67. Director David Lynch is 66. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 65. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 60. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 60. TV host Bill Maher is 56. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 54. Actor James Denton ("Desperate Housewives") is 49. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 47. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 47. Actor Rainn Wilson ("The Office") is 46. Actress Stacey Dash ("Clueless") is 45. Actor Reno Wilson ("Mike and Molly") is 43. Singer Edwin McCain is 42. Actor Skeet Ulrich ("Scream," "As Good As It Gets") is 42. Drummer ?uestlove of The Roots is 41. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 33.

Jan. 21: Actress Ann Wedgeworth ("Evening Shade") is 78. Singer Richie Havens is 71. Singer Mac Davis is 70. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 65. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 65. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 62. Actor Robby Benson is 56. Actress Geena Davis is 56. Actress Charlotte Ross ("NYPD Blue") is 44. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 42. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 42. Singer Cat Power is 40. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 39. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 36. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 33.