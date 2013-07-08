July 14: Actor Harry Dean Stanton is 87. Actress-singer Polly Bergen is 83. Actor Vincent Pastore ("The Sopranos") is 67. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 53. Actress Jane Lynch ("Glee") is 53. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 52. Actor Matthew Fox ("Lost," ''Party of Five") is 47. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 47. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly (Belly) is 47. Actress Missy Gold ("Benson") is 43. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 38. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 38. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 38.

July 15: Actor Ken Kercheval ("Dallas") is 78. Actor Patrick Wayne is 74. Actor Jan-Michael Vincent is 69. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 69. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 68. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 67. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 65. Actor Terry O'Quinn ("Lost," ''West Wing," ''Alias") is 61. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 57. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 57. Actor Willie Aames ("Eight Is Enough," ''Charles In Charge") is 53. Model Kim Alexis is 53. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 52. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 52. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 50. Drummer Jason Bonham is 47. Actor Kristoff St. John ("The Young and the Restless") is 47. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin ("Malcolm and Eddie") is 45. Actor Jim Rash ("Community") is 42. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down is 41. Actor Scott Foley ("Felicity") is 41. Actor Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 40. Rapper Jim Jones is 37. Actress Lana Parrilla ("Swingtown") is 36. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 36. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 32. Actor Tristan Wilds ("90210") is 24.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 74. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 65. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 61. Dancer Michael Flatley ("Lord of the Dance") is 55. Actress Phoebe Cates is 50. Actor Daryl "Chill" Mitchell ("Ed") is 48. Actor Will Ferrell is 46. Actress Rain Pryor ("Head of the Class") is 44. Actor Corey Feldman is 42. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 42. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 39. Actress Jayma Mays ("Glee") is 34. Actress AnnaLynne McCord ("Nip/Tuck") is 26. Actor-singer James Maslow ("Big Time Rush") is 23. Actor Mark Indelicato ("Ugly Betty") is 19.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 78. Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 78. Guitarist Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group is 71. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 64. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 62. Actor David Hasselhoff is 61. Bassist Fran Smith Junior of The Hooters is 61. Singer Regina Belle is 50. Country singer Craig Morgan is 49. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 47. Christian singer Susan Ashton is 46. Actor Andre Royo ("The Wire") is 45. Actress Bitty Schram ("Monk") is 45. R-and-B singer JC of PM Dawn is 42. Rapper Sole' is 40. Country singer Luke Bryan is 37. Actor Mike Vogel ("The Help") is 34. Actor Tom Cullen ("Downton Abbey") is 28. Actor Brando Eaton ("Dexter") is 27. Singer Jeremih is 26.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven ("Basic Instinct," ''Showgirls") is 75. Singer Brian Auger is 74. Singer Dion DiMucci is 74. Actor James Brolin is 73. Blues guitarist Lonnie Mack is 72. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas is 72. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 64. Country singer Ricky Skaggs is 59. Actress Audrey Landers ("Dallas") is 57. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 55. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 52. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 51. Actor Vin Diesel is 46. Actor Grant Bowler ("True Blood," ''Ugly Betty") is 45. Actor Eddie Matos ("All My Children") is 41. Rapper M.I.A. is 38. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down is 38. Drummer Tony Fagenson of Eve 6 is 35. Actress Kristen Bell ("Gossip Girl," ''Veronica Mars") is 33. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 31. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 30. Actor Chace Crawford ("Gossip Girl") is 28.

July 19: Country singer Sue Thompson is 87. Country singer George Hamilton IV is 76. Singer Vikki Carr is 73. Musician Commander Cody is 69. Actor George Dzundza is 68. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 67. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 66. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 66. Actress Beverly Archer ("Major Dad," ''Mama's Family") is 65. Actor Peter Barton ("Sunset Boulevard," ''Burke's Law") is 57. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 53. Actor Campbell Scott is 52. Actor Anthony Edwards ("ER") is 51. Singer Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 50. Actress Clea Lewis ("Ellen") is 48. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 42. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 39. Actor Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural," ''Gilmore Girls") is 31.

July 20: Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef is 78. Actress Diana Rigg ("The Avengers") is 75. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 70. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 69. Singer Kim Carnes is 68. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 66. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 57. Actress Donna Dixon ("Bosom Buddies") is 56. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 55. Country singer Radney Foster is 54. Singer Chris Cornell of Audioslave and Soundgarden is 49. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 47. Actor Reed Diamond ("Judging Amy," ''Homicide: Life on the Street") is 46. Actor Josh Holloway ("Lost") is 44. Singer Vitamin C is 44. Actor Omar Epps is 40. Actor Simon Rex is 39. Actor Charlie Korsmo ("Can't Hardly Wait," ''Hook") is 35. Singer Elliott Yamin ("American Idol") is 35. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 33. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 33. Actor John Francis Daley ("Bones," ''Freaks and Geeks") is 28. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough ("Dancing with the Stars") is 25. Actress Billi Bruno ("According to Jim") is 17.