July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 86. Drummer Ringo Starr is 73. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 70. Actor Joe Spano is 67. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 66. Country singer Linda Williams is 66. Actress Shelley Duvall is 64. Actress Roz Ryan ("Amen") is 62. Actor Billy Campbell ("Once and Again") is 54. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 51. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard ("Ally McBeal") is 50. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 47. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 47. Actress Amy Carlson ("Blue Bloods") is 45. Actress Jorja Fox ("CSI") is 45. Actress Cree Summer ("A Different World") is 44. Actor Troy Garity ("Barbershop") is 40. Actress Berenice Bejo ("The Artist") is 37. Actor Hamish Linklater ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 37.

July 8: Singer Jerry Vale is 83. Singer Steve Lawrence is 78. Actor Jeffrey Tambor ("Arrested Development," ''The Larry Sanders Show") is 69. Actress Kim Darby is 66. Children's singer Raffi is 65. Actress Anjelica Huston is 62. Actor Kevin Bacon is 55. Country singer Toby Keith is 53. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 52. Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode is 52. Singer Joan Osborne is 51. Actor Billy Crudup ("Almost Famous") is 45. Actor Michael Weatherly ("NCIS," ''Dark Angel") is 45. Singer Beck is 43. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 43. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 38. Actor Milo Ventimiglia ("Heroes," ''Gilmore Girls") is 36. Actress Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill") is 31. Actor Jaden Smith ("The Pursuit of Happyness") is 15.

July 9: Actor James Hampton ("F Troop") is 77. Actor Brian Dennehy is 75. Actor Richard Roundtree is 71. Actor Chris Cooper is 62. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 61. Country singer David Ball is 60. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 59. Actor Jimmy Smits is 58. Actor Tom Hanks is 57. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 56. Actress Kelly McGillis is 56. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 54. Singer Courtney Love is 49. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 48. Actor David O'Hara ("The District") is 48. Drummer Xavier Muriel of Buckcherry is 45. Actor Scott Grimes ("ER," ''Party of Five") is 42. Musician Jack White is 38. Actor Fred Savage is 37. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 37. Singer-actress Kiely Williams of 3LW ("Cheetah Girls" films) is 27. Actor Mitchel Musso ("Hannah Montana") is 22. Actress Georgie Henley ("The Chronicles of Narnia") is 18.

July 10: Actor Tab Hunter is 82. Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 66. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson ("Soap") is 64. Actor Bruce McGill ("Animal House") is 63. Singer Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 63. Actor Stephen Lang is 61. Actress Mindy Sterling ("Austin Powers") is 60. Actress Sela Ward is 57. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 56. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 56. Child star Mark Lester ("Oliver") is 55. Guitarist Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi is 54. Singer Suzanne Vega is 54. Actress Lisa Rinna ("Dancing with the Stars," ''Days of Our Lives") is 50. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 48. Actress Debbe Dunning ("Home Improvement") is 47. Actor Greg Grunberg ("Heroes," ''Alias," ''Felicity") is 47. Actor Justin Chambers ("Grey's Anatomy") is 43. Actress Leisha Hailey ("The L Word") is 42. Actor Michael Rosenbaum ("Smallville") is 41. Rapper Lil Kim is 38. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 37. Rapper Lil' Zane is 31.

July 11: Composer Jerry Herman is 82. Singer Mavis Staples is 74. Actor Mills Watson ("B.J. and the Bear," ''Lobo") is 73. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 70. Actor Ron Glass ("Barney Miller") is 68. Actress Sue Lyon is 67. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 66. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 64. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 59. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 55. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 53. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 48. Actor Gale Harold ("Hellcats") is 44. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 43. Actress Sofia Vergara ("Modern Family") is 41. Actor Adrian Grenier ("Entourage," ''Cecil B. DeMented") is 37. Actress Gwendoline Yeo ("Desperate Housewives") is 36. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas ("American Pie") is 33. Singer Jessica Simpson is 33. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 32. Actress Heather Hemmens ("Hellcats") is 29.

July 12: Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 76. Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 70. Actress Denise Nicholas ("In the Heat of the Night") is 69. Actor Jay Thomas is 65. Singer Walter Egan is 65. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 65. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 62. Actress Mel Harris ("thirtysomething") is 57. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 57. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 51. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 48. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson ("Ally McBeal") is 44. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 40. Rapper Magoo is 40. Actress Anna Friel ("Pushing Daisies") is 37. Singer Tracie Spencer is 37. Actor Steve Howey ("Reba") is 36. Actor Topher Grace ("That '70s Show") is 35. Actress Michelle Rodriguez ("Lost") is 35. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 30. Actor Erik Per Sullivan ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 22.

July 13: Actor Patrick Stewart is 73. Actor Robert Forster ("Banyon") is 72. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 71. Actor Harrison Ford is 71. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 67. Actress Didi Conn is 62. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 59. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 56. Comedian Tom Kenny ("Spongebob Squarepants") is 51. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 51. Actor Michael Jace ("The Shield") is 48. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 48. Singer Deborah Cox is 40. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen ("The Vampire Diaries") is 25.