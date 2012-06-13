June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV's "Mission: Impossible") is 80. Singer Barry Manilow is 69. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 61. Actor Mark Linn-Baker ("Perfect Strangers") is 58. Director Bobby Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary") is 54. Actor Thomas Haden Church ("Sideways," "Wings," "Ned and Stacy") is 51. Actor Greg Kinnear is 49. Actress Kami Cotler ("The Waltons") is 47. Actor Jason Patric is 46. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 43. Actor-comedian Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live") is 42. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 29.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 70. Movie critic Roger Ebert is 70. Actress Constance McCashin ("Knots Landing") is 65. Actress Linda Thorson ("The Avengers") is 65. Keyboardist John Evans of The Box Tops is 64. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 60. Actress Carol Kane is 60. Actor Brian Benben ("Private Practice") is 56. Actress Andrea Evans ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 55. Singer Alison Moyet is 51. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses) is 49. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 45. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 41. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 37. Country singer Blake Shelton is 36. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 34. Actor David Giuntoli ("Grimm") is 32.

June 19: Actress Gena Rowlands is 82. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 70. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 64. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 62. Actress Kathleen Turner is 58. Country singer Doug Stone is 56. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 53. Singer-dancer-choreo grapher Paula Abdul is 50. Actor Andy Lauer ("Caroline in the City") is 49. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 48. Actress Mia Sara ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") is 45. Former Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch is 42. Actor Jean Dujardin ("The Artist") is 40. Actress Robin Tunney is 40. Actress Poppy Montgomery ("Without a Trace") is 37. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 36. Actress Zoe Saldana ("Avatar") is 34. Actor Paul Dano ("Little Miss Sunshine") is 28.

June 20: Actress Olympia Dukakis is 81. Actor Martin Landau is 81. Actor Danny Aiello is 79. Actor John Mahoney ("Frasier") is 72. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 70. Actor John McCook ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 68. Singer Anne Murray is 67. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 66. Singer Lionel Richie is 63. Actor John Goodman is 60. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 58. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 52. Keyboardist Mark De Gli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 50. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 45. Actress Nicole Kidman is 45. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 45. Actor Peter Paige ("Queer as Folk") is 43. Actor Josh Lucas ("Sweet Home Alabama," "A Beautiful Mind") is 41. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez of Marilyn Manson is 41. Singer Chino Moreno is 39. Singer Amos Lee is 35. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 29. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 29. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse ("Superbad") is 23.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell ("The Love Boat") is 79. Actor Monte Markham is 77. Actress Mariette Hartley is 72. Comedian Joe Flaherty ("SCTV") is 71. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 68. Actress Meredith Baxter ("Family Ties") is 65. Actor Michael Gross ("Family Ties") is 65. Guitarist Joe Molland of Badfinger is 65. Keyboardist Don Airey of Deep Purple is 64. Country singer Leon Everette is 64. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 62. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 61. Cartoonist Berke Breathed ("Opus," "Bloom County") is 55. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 53. Actor Marc Copage ("Julia") is 50. Actor Doug Savant ("Desperate Housewives," "Melrose Place") is 48. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 48. Country singer Allison Moorer is 40. Actress Juliette Lewis is 39. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 37. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 36. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 31. Singer Kris Allen ("American Idol") is 27. Singer Rebecca Black is 15.

June 22: Actor Ralph Waite ("The Waltons") is 84. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 76. Actor Michael Lerner is 71. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 68. Singer Howard "Eddie" Kaylan of The Turtles is 65. Actor David L. Lander (Squiggy on "Laverne and Shirley") is 65. Singer Todd Rundgren is 64. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 63. Actress Meryl Streep is 63. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 63. Actress Murphy Cross is 62. Actor Graham Greene ("Dances With Wolves") is 60. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 59. Actor Chris Lemmon is 58. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 56. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 55. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 53. Actress Tracy Pollan is 52. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 48. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 42. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub ("24") is 41. Talk-show host Carson Daly is 39. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 39. Actor Donald Faison ("Scrubs") is 38. Actress Lecy Goranson ("Roseanne") is 38. TV personality Jai Rodriguez ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy") is 33. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway ("Boy Meets World") is 27.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 72. Singer Rosetta Hightower of The Orlons is 68. Actor Ted Shackelford ("Knots Landing") is 66. Actor Bryan Brown is 65. "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson is 56. Actress Frances McDormand is 55. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 50. Singer Chico DeBarge is 42. Actress Selma Blair is 40. Singer KT Tunstall is 37. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 37. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 35. Actress Melissa Rauch ("The Big Bang Theory") is 32. Singer Duffy is 28.