June 2: Actress Sally Kellerman is 76. Actor Ron Ely ("Tarzan") is 75. Actor Stacy Keach is 72. Singer William Guest with Gladys Knight and the Pips is 72. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 72. Actor-director Charles Haid ("Hill Street Blues") is 70. Actor Jerry Mathers ("Leave It to Beaver") is 65. Actress Joanna Gleason is 63. Actor Dennis Haysbert ("24") is 59. Comedian Dana Carvey is 58. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 58. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 53. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 45. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 43. Actress Paula Cale ("Providence") is 43. Comedian Wayne Brady is 41. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 37. Actor Zachary Quinto is 36. Actress Nikki Cox ("Unhappily Ever After") is 35. Actor Justin Long is 35. Actor Deon Richmond ("Van Wilder," ''Scream 3") is 35. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 33. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 33. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 30.

June 3: Game-show host Chuck Barris ("The Gong Show") is 84. Singer Ian Hunter is 74. Singer Eddie Holman is 67. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 65. Singer Suzi Quatro is 63. Singer Deniece Williams is 62. Singer Dan Hill is 59. Actor Scott Valentine ("Family Ties") is 55. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 49. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 48. Newsman Anderson Cooper is 46. Country singer Jamie O'Neal is 45. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 42. Actor Vik Sahay ("Chuck") is 42. Actress Lalaine Dupree ("Lizzie McGuire") is 26.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 77. Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 69. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 62. Actor Parker Stevenson is 61. Singer El DeBarge is 52. Singer Al B. Sure! is 45. Actor Scott Wolf ("Party of Five") is 45. Actor Ron Huebel ("What to Expect When You're Expecting") is 44. Comedian Horatio Sanz ("Saturday Night Live") is 44. Actor Noah Wyle ("ER") is 42. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 39. Actor Russell Brand is 38. Actress Angelina Jolie is 38. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 33. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 23.

June 5: Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 68. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 67. Singer Laurie Anderson is 66. Country singer Gail Davies is 65. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 61. Saxophonist Kenny G is 57. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 57. Actor Ron Livingston is 46. Singer Brian McKnight is 44. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 43. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 42. Actor Chad Allen ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 39. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 39. Actress Navi Rawat ("Numb3rs") is 36. Actress Liza Weil ("Gilmore Girls") is 36. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 34. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 32. Actress Amanda Crew is 27.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 74. Country singer Joe Stampley is 70. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 66. Singer Dwight Twilley is 62. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 61. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 58. Actress Amanda Pays is 54. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 54. Comedian Colin Quinn is 54. Guitarist Steve Vai is 53. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 52. Actor Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" films) is 50. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 47. Actor Max Casella ("Analyze This," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 46. Actor Paul Giamatti ("Sideways") is 46. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 45. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 44. Guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer of Korn is 43. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 40. Singer Uncle Kracker is 39. Actress Staci Keanan ("Step By Step," ''My Two Dads") is 38. Actress Amber Borycki is 30. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons ("Modern Family") is 6.

June 7: Singer Tom Jones is 73. Actor Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell on "Leave It to Beaver") is 70. Talk-show host Jenny Jones is 67. Actor Liam Neeson is 61. Singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg is 60. Actor William Forsythe is 58. Record producer L.A. Reid is 57. Musician Prince is 55. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 50. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 49. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 47. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 46. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on "Friends") is 43. Actor Karl Urban (2009's "Star Trek") is 41. TV personality Bear Grylls ("Man Vs. Wild") is 39. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 37. Comedian Bill Hader ("Saturday Night Live," ''Pineapple Express") is 35. Actress Larisa Oleynik ("3rd Rock From the Sun," ''Boy Meets World") is 32. Actor Michael Cera ("Juno," ''Arrested Development") is 25.

June 8: Comedian Jerry Stiller is 86. Comedian-talk-show host Joan Rivers is 80. Actor James Darren is 77. Actor Bernie Casey is 74. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 73. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 71. Singer Boz Scaggs is 69. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 66. Actress Sonia Braga is 63. Actress Kathy Baker ("Picket Fences") is 63. Country guitarist Tony Rice is 62. Actor Griffin Dunne is 58. "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams is 56. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 55. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 53. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 51. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 47. Actress Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife," ''ER") is 46. Actor Dan Futterman ("Judging Amy") is 46. Actor David Sutcliffe ("Gilmore Girls") is 44. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 43. Actress Kelli Williams ("The Practice") is 43. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 42. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 38. Actor Eion Bailey ("Once Upon a Time") is 37. Rapper Kanye West is 36. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 34. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 32. Actress Torrey DeVitto is 29.