June 9: Comedian Jackie Mason is 85. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 74. Actor Michael J. Fox is 52. Actor Johnny Depp is 50. Actress Gloria Reuben is 49. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 46. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 46. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 43. Actress Michaela Conlin ("Bones") is 35. Actress Natalie Portman is 32. Actress Mae Whitman ("Arrested Development") is 25.

June 10: Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 72. Actor Andrew Stevens is 58. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 52. Singer Maxi Priest is 52. Actress Gina Gershon is 51. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 50. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan) is 49. Actress Kate Flannery ("The Office") is 49. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 48. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 48. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 46. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 46. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 43. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 42. Singer Faith Evans is 40. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 35. Actor DJ Qualls ("Hustle and Flow") is 35. Actor Shane West ("ER," ''Now and Again") is 35. Country singer Lee Brice is 34. Singer Hoku is 32. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 31.

June 11: Actor Gene Wilder is 80. Comedian Johnny Brown ("Laugh-In") is 76. Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 73. Actress Adrienne Barbeau ("Maude") is 68. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 64. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 61. Actor Peter Bergman ("The Young and the Restless") is 60. Actor Hugh Laurie is 54. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose' is 50. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 47. Country singer Bruce Robison is 47. Actor Peter Dinklage is 44. Bassist Smilin' Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 44. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 37. Actor Joshua Jackson is 35. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 27.

June 12: Singer Vic Damone is 85. Disney composer Richard Sherman is 85. Actor-singer Jim Nabors is 83. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 72. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 72. Singer Len Barry is 71. Singer John Wetton of Asia and King Crimson is 64. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 62. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 61. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 60. Actor Timothy Busfield is 56. Singer Meredith Brooks is 55. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 54. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 51. Actor Jason Mewes ("Clerks") is 39. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 36. Singer Robyn is 34. Country singer Chris Young is 28.

June 13: Magician Siegfried of Siegfried and Roy is 74. Singer Bobby Freeman is 73. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 70. Singer Dennis Locorriere of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show is 64. Actor Richard Thomas is 62. Comedian Tim Allen is 60. Actress Ally Sheedy is 51. Bassist Paul deLisle of Smash Mouth is 50. Singer David Gray is 45. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 45. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 44. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 44. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 43. Actor Steve-O ("Jackass") is 39. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 28. Actresses Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 27.

June 14: Actress Marla Gibbs is 82. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 68. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 67. Businessman-TV personality Donald Trump is 67. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 66. Drummer Alan White of Yes is 64. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on "Laverne and Shirley") is 61. Actor Will Patton is 59. Singer Boy George is 52. Actress Traylor Howard ("Monk," ''Two Guys and a Girl") is 47. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 45. Actor J.R. Martinez ("All My Children") is 30. Actor Kevin McHale ("Glee") is 25. Actress Lucy Hale ("Pretty Little Liars") is 24. Actor Daryl Sabara ("Spy Kids") is 21.

June 15: Singer-actor Johnny Hallyday is 70. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 64. Singer Steve Walsh of Kansas is 62. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 59. Actor Jim Belushi is 59. Actress Julie Hagerty ("Airplane") is 58. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 56. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 50. Actress Helen Hunt is 50. Actress Courteney Cox is 49. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 49. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 47. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None the Richer is 47. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 44. Actress Leah Remini is 43. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 41. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 40. Actress Elizabeth Reaser ("Twilight") is 38. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 37. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 32. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 23.