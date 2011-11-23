Nov. 27: Actor James Avery ("Sparks," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 63. TV personality Bill Nye ("Bill Nye the Science Guy") is 56. Actor William Fichtner ("Invasion") is 55. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 52. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 49. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 49. Actor Fisher Stevens ("Early Edition") is 48. Actress Robin Givens is 47. Actor Michael Vartan ("Alias") is 43. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 41. Rapper Twista is 39. Actor Jaleel White ("Family Matters") is 35.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 82. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 71. Singer Randy Newman is 68. Musician Paul Shaffer ("Late Show With David Letterman") is 62. Actor Ed Harris is 61. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson is 59. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 55. Actor Judd Nelson is 52. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 49. Comedian Jon Stewart is 49. Actress Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon ("NYPD Blue," "The Jamie Foxx Show") is 45. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 43. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 37. Rapper Chamillionaire is 32. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij of Vampire Weekend is 28.

Nov. 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 78. Actress Diane Ladd is 76. Musician Chuck Mangione is 71. Country singer Jody Miller is 70. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 69. Comedian Garry Shandling is 62. Director Joel Coen is 57. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 56. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 51. Actress Kim Delaney ("NYPD Blue") is 50. Actor Tom Sizemore is 50. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 49. Actor Don Cheadle is 47. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 43. Actor Larry Joe Campbell ("According to Jim") is 41. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 41. Actress Paola Turbay ("True Blood") is 41. Actress Gena Lee Nolin is 40. Actor Brian Baumgartner ("The Office") is 39. Actress Anna Faris ("Scary Movie") is 35. Rapper The Game is 32. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 30. Actor Lucas Black ("Sling Blade," "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift") is 29.

Nov. 30: Actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr. is 93. Actor Robert Guillaume is 84. TV personality and producer Dick Clark is 82. Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 74. Director Ridley Scott is 74. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 66. Actress Margaret Whitton is 61. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 59. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 58. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 57. Singer Billy Idol is 56. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 54. Comedian Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 54. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 48. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 46. Actress Sandra Oh ("Grey's Anatomy," "Sideways") is 41. Country singer Mindy McCready is 36. Singer Clay Aiken is 33. Actress Elisha Cuthbert ("24") is 29. Actress Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") is 26.

Dec. 1: Singer Billy Paul is 77. Actor-director Woody Allen is 76. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 72. Country bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 69. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 67. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 67. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 66. Singer Gilbert O'Sullivan is 65. Actor Treat Williams is 60. Country singer Kim Richey is 55. Actress Charlene Tilton is 53. Model-actress Carol Alt is 51. Actor Jeremy Northam ("Happy, Texas") is 50. Actor Nestor Carbonell ("Lost," "Suddenly Susan") is 44. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 41. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 39. Actor David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 36. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 34. Singer Mat Kearney is 33. Drummer Mika Fineo of Filter is 30. Actress Ashley Monique Clark ("The Hughleys") is 23.

Dec. 2: Actress Julie Harris is 86. Actress Cathy Lee Crosby is 67. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 61. Actor Dan Butler ("Frasier") is 57. Actor Dennis Christopher ("Breaking Away," "Chariots of Fire") is 56. Actor Steven Bauer is 55. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 51. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 43. Actress Lucy Liu is 43. Actress Rena Sofer ("24," "Just Shoot Me") is 43. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 41. Singer Nelly Furtado is 33. Singer Britney Spears is 30.

Dec. 3: Singer Andy Williams is 84. Director Jean-Luc Godard is 81. Singer Jaye P. Morgan ("The Gong Show") is 80. Actress Mary Alice is 70. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 63. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 62. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 57. Actor Steven Culp ("Desperate Housewives") is 56. Actress Daryl Hannah is 51. Actress Julianne Moore is 51. Actor Brendan Fraser is 43. Singer Montell Jordan is 43. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 42. Actress Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed") is 38. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 32. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 31. Actor Brian Bonsall ("Family Ties") is 30. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 28. Actress Amanda Seyfried ("Mamma Mia") is 26. Actor Jake T. Austin ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 17.