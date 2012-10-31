Nov. 4: Actress Doris Roberts ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 82. Actress Loretta Swit ("M.A.S.H.") is 75. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 74. Singer Delbert McClinton is 72. Actress Markie Post is 62. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 58. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 52. Actress Kathy Griffin is 52. Actor Ralph Macchio is 51. "Survivor" host Jeff Probst is 51. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 43. Rapper-producer Sean "Diddy" Combs is 43. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 41. Actress Gillian Zinser ("90210") is 27.

Nov. 5: Actress Elke Summer is 72. Singer Art Garfunkel is 71. Actor-playwright Sam Shepard is 69. Singer Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits is 65. Actor Nestor Serrano ("24") is 57. Actor Robert Patrick ("The X-Files") is 54. Singer Bryan Adams is 53. Actress Tilda Swinton is 52. Actress-singer Andrea McArdle is 49. Actress Tatum O'Neal is 49. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 47. Actress Judy Reyes ("Scrubs") is 45. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 44. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 42. Guitarist-keyboardis t Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 41. Actor Corin Nemec ("Parker Lewis Can't Lose") is 41. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 38. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 25.

Nov. 6: Director Mike Nichols is 81. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 80. Singer Eugene Pitt of the Jive Five is 75. Singer P.J. Proby is 74. Country singer Guy Clark is 71. Actress Sally Field is 66. Singer Glenn Frey is 64. Actress Lori Singer is 55. Actor Lance Kerwin is 52. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 49. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 48. Actor Peter DeLuise ("seaQuest DSV," "21 Jump Street") is 46. Actress Kelly Rutherford ("Melrose Place") is 44. Actor Ethan Hawke is 42. Actress Thandie Newton is 40. Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 40. Actress Nicole Dubuc ("Major Dad") is 34. Actress Taryn Manning is 34. Actress Emma Stone is 24.

Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 74. Singer Johnny Rivers is 70. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 69. Actor Christopher Knight ("The Brady Bunch") is 55. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 44. Actor Jeremy London ("Party of Five") is 40. Actor Jason London ("The Rage: Carrie Two") is 40. Actress Yunjin Kim ("Lost") is 39. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 29. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 24.

Nov. 8: Actor Norman Lloyd ("St. Elsewhere") is 98. Singer Patti Page is 85. CBS newsman Morley Safer is 81. Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 68. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 63. Actress Alfre Woodard is 60. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 58. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 51. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 45. Actress Parker Posey is 44. Singer Diana King is 42. Actress Gretchen Mol is 39. Actor Matthew Rhys ("Brothers and Sisters") is 38. Actress Tara Reid is 37. Singer Bucky Covington ("American Idol") is 35. Actress Dania Ramirez is 33. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 27. Actress Jessica Lowndes ("90210") is 24. Singer Lauren Alaina ("American Idol") is 18.

Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson ("Night Court") is 67. Actor Robert David Hall is 64. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 61. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 52. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 43. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 42. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 42. Actor Eric Dane is 40. Singer Nick Lachey is 39. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 34. Actress Nikki Blonsky ("Hairspray") is 24.

Nov. 10: Actor Russell Johnson ("Gilligan's Island") is 88. Actor Albert Hall ("Ally McBeal," "Beloved") is 75. Country singer Donna Fargo is 71. Lyricist Tim Rice is 68. Singer-guitarist Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer is 65. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 63. Actor Jack Scalia is 62. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 56. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 53. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 49. Comedian Tommy Davidson ("In Living Color") is 49. Actor Michael Jai White is 48. Country singer Chris Cagle is 44. Comedian Tracy Morgan is 44. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 43. Rapper Warren G is 42. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 37. Rapper Eve is 34. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 33. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 30. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 29. Actor Josh Peck is 26. Actress Kiernan Shipka ("Mad Men") is 13. Actress Mackenzie Foy ("Twilight") is 12.