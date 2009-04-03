Entertainment Tonight -- Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are parents to three little girls!

The pair welcomed baby daughter Petal Blossom Rainbow on Friday, according to People.com.

Little Petal joins big sisters Poppy, 7, and Daisy, 5, and the happy family released a statement to People, saying, "Jamie and Jools are both completely smitten with Petal already, and Jamie is looking forward to two weeks paternity leave to spend quality time with his four beautiful girls."

Only two days ago Oliver was preparing dinner for a party that included the President and First Lady of the United States at 10 Downing Street, the home of the British prime minister, People reports.