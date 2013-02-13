Celeb Couples Who Should Reunite

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Some stars spend Friday nights with extravagant dates alongside a special someone, while other celebrity singles undoubtedly curl up on the sofa at home, watching Nicholas Sparks movies and pining for the one that got away. Here are some stars who should spare themselves the loneliness and reunite with their exes.

RELATED: Celeb flashers

Courteney Cox and David Arquette

The parents of 8-year-old Coco separated in 2010 after 11 years of marriage and then filed for divorce in June 2012. But there's clearly still a lot of love between the "Scream" co-stars. "He's my best friend in the world. I love him," Courteney said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January 2013. David returned the sentiment a week later, telling People magazine, "She's incredible. I love her, too, and she's an amazing person, a beautiful person." With all that mutual affection, what's keeping these two apart? We think it's time for David to drop girlfriend Christina McLarty and move back home.