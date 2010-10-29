Celeb Doppelgangers: Monster Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein and Michelle Lanz

Hollywood can be a scary place, especially on Halloween. We have haunted graveyards, old horror movie sets and even a handful of celebs who look an awful lot like they stepped right out of your worst nightmare. Check out which stars are doppelgangers for some of the all-time scariest monsters and horror movie characters.

Joan Rivers and Lady Gremlin

Don't be fooled by the friendly smile on these monstrous ladies. One wrong move (or fashion choice) and you'll get your head chewed off!