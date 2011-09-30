Applegate Stationery, Stefani Onsies and More Celeb-Endorsed Products

By Jon Warech

Actors, singers, dancers -- call them what you want, but if they're famous, then they'll inevitably find a way to use their star power to become salesmen. Nearly ever celebrity is pushing a clothing line, fragrance or some other product these days, and as the holidays creep closer, more people will be hitting the stores to do some fame-brand shopping. Click through to find out who is new to the promo game this month.

Gwen Stefani has been riding that Japanese street-inspired style forever, and it continues this fall with Harajuku Mini for Target, a children's line of apparel and accessories. Everything from onesies to backpacks -- ranging from $4 to $30 -- will hit stores on Nov. 13. This probably explains why Stefani has been cozying up to the Jolie-Pitt kids lately.

