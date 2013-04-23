Heidi Klum teams up with her kid to design a T-shirt line, plus more star shilling

Heidi Klum celeb inc.

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Hollywood stars make the big bucks exploiting their unique talents to create our favorite movies, television shows, and music. But sometimes the big bucks just aren't enough -- and thus, our favorite celebrity product lines are born! Keep reading to see which stars are adding to their résumés and expanding their empires.

Heidi Klum is set to team up with someone who will undoubtedly prove to be the most important collaborator of her career -- her 6-year-old son, Johan. The mother-son duo are co-designing a collection of T-shirts for Heidi's Truly Scrumptious by Heidi Klum line for Babies"R"Us. Heidi's youngest son will draw the fun, monster-themed graphics featured on the shirts. "Johan is super creative, and I knew I wanted to incorporate his whimsical and imaginative designs into my Truly Scrumptious collection in a very special way," Heidi told WWD.