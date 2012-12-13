Beyonce is the new face of Pepsi, plus more star shilling

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Sometimes being just plain old rich and famous isn't enough. Some of Hollywood's brightest stars also strive to be the industry's biggest business people. From Brad Pitt and Beyonce to Drew Barrymore and Katy Perry, these stars are adding more to their résumés than "international superstar."

What do you get the girl who has everything for the holidays? A $50 million partnership with Pepsi! Beyonce signed a deal with the beverage company to become a global partner in 2013. Starting in the New Year, be on the lookout for soda cans with Bey's face on them. Refreshing!