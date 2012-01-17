LONDON (AP) -- The head of Britain's media ethics inquiry has raised the idea of a celebrity privacy register, in which famous people could indicate how much media coverage they wanted of their lives.

Justice Brian Leveson made the suggestion Wednesday during an evidence session by the editors of popular celebrity magazines Heat, Hello! and OK!

The inquiry is examining the intrusive and sometimes illegal techniques used by tabloids to get stories.

Rupert Murdoch shut down the News of the World newspaper last year after evidence emerged that it had illegally listened to the mobile phone voice mails of celebrities, politicians and crime victims.

The inquiry has heard from celebrities including J.K. Rowling and Hugh Grant who say they have suffered press harassment.