Celeb Moments We're Thankful For

By Drew Mackie

As 2011 nears its end, Thanksgiving gives us all an opportunity to reflect back on the past year and count the moments for which we are thankful. For us in the celeb business, there were plenty. Have a look at some precious memories and delightfully déclassé moments of 2011.

Ryan Gosling's cute dog, and the dog's cuter sock

People who enjoy Ryan Gosling didn't need another reason to love the guy, but they got one anyway in the form of his mohawked canine buddy, George. The pooch, who himself increases his overall adorableness by wearing a single red sock, had a walk-on appearance on a July episode of "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" and very nearly stole the show. (We said nearly.) It's moments like this that make people protest People magazine's selection of Bradley Cooper as 2011's Sexiest Man Alive. (BTW, we're thankful for that, too.)