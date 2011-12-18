They say all a baby needs is a safe place to sleep and somebody to love them, but experienced mamas know it takes a little more to raise a happy tot. While some items are necessities (breast pumps and diaper creams) others are luxuries that babies quickly grow to need.

While attending the Baby Buggy 10th anniversary bash celebrating the charity's distribution of new and gently used baby products to New York City families in need, I asked the evening's celebrity guests to share their must-have baby products. Keep reading to see what Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Bridget Moynahan, Chrissy and Nigel Barker, Ali Wentworth, Rosie Pope and Kyle MacLachlan put on their baby lists!

Bridget Moynahan

For little Jack, 4, the Blue Bloods star tried to keep things low-key with drugstore purchases. "I kept it really low maintenance when my child was a baby. I did Johnson & Johnson, I did California Baby, which I love, and Butt Paste! Nobody knows about Butt Paste but I love it. Only moms know! It works!

Ali Wentworth

The comedienne may be a few years past her breastfeeding days with daughters Elliott, 9, and Harper, 6, with husband George Stephanopoulos, but she still remembers her favorite products. "My breast pump. Baby blankets. I loved those swaddling towels. Later on they have duck heads and bear heads . . . and I used tons of Mustela!"

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber

According to the actor, heat and warmth were essential for their son Callum Lyon, now 3 years old. "I really liked the wipes that were heated, but I think that was more for us! The star lights in his room, they cover his ceiling in stars. And night lights are key!"

Rosie Pope

It's no surprise that the maternity concierge and Pregnant in Heels star has an extensive list of favorite items, but the actual picks may surprise you! "Medela steam bags. They're great on the airplane! Overseas flights are long enough that you need to sterilize. I love swaddle cloths by Aiden and Anais. I'm also really obsessed with -- and everyone in my office thinks it's really sick -- but my other pregnancies were really hard and this one was a surprise so I bought a pregnancy test. I still have the ClearBlue pregnancy test. I know it's sick. Frame it? That might go too far. It's kind of my special little piece of equipment."

Cristen and Nigel Barker

The fashion star and his wife know what they need to get around town with two tots in tow: Jack, 6, and Jasmine, 3. "Our stroller that we still use: the Phil & Teds double. Before that Bugaboo. iCandy was great too."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The TV personality and her husband may have older tots now, (Michael, 14, Lola, 10, and Joaquin, 7), but they still remember what it was like when the kids were babies. "The Diaper Genie -- I just like the whole it goes away, you twist, you turn, it goes away, the ergonomic design. It's very efficient," Consuelos said.

"It's like you!" Ripa added. "If you were to be a baby product, that's what you'd be! I used to love any nursing products that were helpful. I loved the motorized breast pump, because the handheld one was a pain. I loved any nursing pillow you could put the baby on that would allow you to do other things at the same time -- like eat while the baby's eating."

