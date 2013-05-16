Celeb Name Pronunciation Guide

By Marisa Laudadio

No need to be embarrassed, sometimes it's hard even for pop culture experts to flawlessly pronounce the names of some of today's biggest stars. Follow this handy celebrity name pronunciation guide and you'll never flub any of these famous monikers again! Keep clicking to see more star-name pronunciations -- and avoid any shame the next time you open your mouth about Rihanna, Saoirse, the Evas and more.

Click on to get started ...