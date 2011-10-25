Celeb Signature Poses

By Jon Warech

Most stars have hit enough red carpets that the outfits and interviews all sort of blend together. But the real professionals even pose the same way each time -- a gimmick that "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland finds hilarious. As a guest on "Fashion Police," the actress mocked the pose of "Glee" star Lea Michele at this year's Emmys. "She sticks out her collarbones to make her look skinnier," she said before pouting her lips to impersonate the full look. Michele, who said those comments hurt her feelings, isn't the only star with a signature look. Scroll through to see others who strike a pose.

