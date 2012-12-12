Stumped as to what to gift your favorite Hollywood star (or the person in your life who already has everything)? Robert Verdi—TV personality (Fashion Police) and celeb stylist (clients include Eva Longoria, Kristen Wiig, and Marisa Hargitay)—is here to help.For the social media maven on your list, consider an HTC Windows Touch Screen Phone 8x, $199. Verdi tells Us Weekly the smartphone would be a perfect gift for Kim Kardashian, "who is konstantly kommunicating with Kanye."

PHOTOS: Celeb-inspired holiday hairstylesAs for the 21st century tween on your list, you can't go wrong with a Bluetooth Silicone Keyboard from Brookstone, $59. Verdi thinks this would be great present for 14-year-old Elle Fanning: "While following her sister Dakota's stylish footsteps, she needs all the best accessories to keep her up to date."Any pampered pooches—a la Spartacus, Ice T and Coco's dog—in your life? Gift it with a Fabdog Rain Coat (comes in nine different colors), $32. "If Coco isn't going to wear clothes, someone in the family needs to wear them," quips Verdi.Glam-girl BFFs are usually tough to buy for, but Verdi's suggestion just may be fool-proof. If your friend is anything like Taylor Swift, opt for a fun, glittery Lauren Merkin clutch, $180.

Jet-setters like Rihanna will appreciate a pair of "Lizzie" Aviator Sunglasses by Robert Verdi for HSN, $29.90, as well as a Rise & Hang Portable Shelving System Duffel Bag, $125. "Packing the Tom Ford python boots and bikinis for Barbados has never been easier!" Verdi says of the high-flying "Diamonds" singer.Now on to the most important person on our list: What to get Honey Boo Boo? Verdi recommends the X-Box game system, $299 and Dance Central 3, $49. "Dance Central is a great game to motivate every Boo Boo out there."Happy holidays!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Celeb Stylist Robert Verdi's Holiday Gift Picks