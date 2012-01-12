Baby on board!

Celeb trainer Tracy Anderson has some exciting news: "I'm pregnant," she tells Us Weekly exclusively. This will be the first child for the 37-year-old fitness guru and hubby Matt Mogol. The duo wed Sept. 27 in Big Sur, and their baby is due in May. Anderson also has a 13-year-old son, Sam, with her first husband, former NBA star Eric Anderson.

PHOTOS: Pregnancies of the year

Anderson, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bundchen and Julianne Hough, loves her job so much she cries about it! She told Us Weekly, "When I can transform someone, I get happy tears."

PHOTOS: Babies of the year

One of Anderson's greatest accomplishments? Paltrow's rear-end! "I never thought that I'd be considered to have a good body. I was bony up top and kind of dumpy on the bottom," the 39-year-old actress told SELF magazine. "But my trainer, Tracy Anderson, completely changed my legs, butt, arms and stomach. I feel better than ever, too."

PHOTOS: Get an at-home workout with celeb trainers

"When Tracy met me, she said that I had a long, square butt that she was going to redesign, and I was, like, 'Yeah? Good luck,'" Paltrow recalled. "The amazing thing is, she was right! And it's still changing!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly