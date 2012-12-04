Celeb transformations: like or dislike?

Miley Cyrus celebrity transformation

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Celebrities are always looking for new ways to reinvent themselves -- sometimes with disastrous results. While a good old-fashioned makeover can be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to thrusting oneself back into the headlines, sometimes a more drastic image update is in order. Click through to cast your vote on these celebrity transformations. Did these stars get it right with their makeovers or do they need do overs?

From: Girl Next Door

To: Girl on the Corner

When it came time to shed her wholesome Disney image, Miley Cyrus chose a tried-and-true method: wardrobe makeover! The singer-actress ditched her preteen duds for a closet full of evidence she's no longer Daddy's little girl. While Miley's transformation didn't necessarily happen overnight (remember her drug controversy of late 2010?), the former child star completed her change into a punk-rock princess (in terms of her wardrobe, anyway!) when she cut off her long locks in favor of a polarizing pixie 'do in August 2012.