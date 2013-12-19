Celebrities in Trouble with the Law 2013

By Rebecca Silverstein

Handcuffs were the fashion accessory of 2013 -- stars did everything they could to end up in them. From squeaky-clean A-listers to repeat-offending former child stars, see which celebs found themselves on the wrong side of the law this year.

Chris Brown

Accused of: A lot: Assault (twice!), hit-and-run and fudging his community-service hour records

Suspected of: Bring Chris Brown

Despite being on probation for brutally beating Rihanna in 2009, Chris refused to be on his best behavior. On Jan. 27, the singer reportedly punched and threatened to shoot Frank Ocean in a scuffle over a parking spot outside a West Hollywood, Calif., recording studio. Police investigated the case, but no charges were filed. Then, on June 22, a woman alleged that Chris shoved her at an Anaheim, Calif., nightclub. However, after reviewing the evidence, authorities dismissed the case. Finally, in July, Chris was involved in a hit-and-run, but the case was dropped when he and the other motorist struck a civil compromise.

But that doesn't mean Chris didn't face any legal repercussions in 2013. On Aug. 16, a judge assigned Chris 1,000 more hours of community service, stating that he previously submitted a false report.

