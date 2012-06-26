Celebrities share their reaction to the death Tuesday of author, essayist and filmmaker Nora Ephron:

— "I am very sad to learn of Nora's passing. She was a brilliant writer and humorist. Being her Harry to Meg's Sally will always have a special place in my heart. I was very lucky to get to say her words." — Billy Crystal.

— "Nora Ephron was a journalist/artist who knew what was important to know: how things really worked, what was worthwhile, who was fascinating and why. At a dinner table and on a film set she lifted us all with wisdom and wit mixed with love for us and love for life. Rita and I are so very sad to lose our friend who brought so much joy to all who were lucky enough to know her..." — Tom Hanks on behalf of himself and wife Rita Wilson.

— "In a world where we're told that you can't have it all, Nora consistently proved that adage wrong. A writer, director, wife, mother, chef, wit--there didn't seem to be anything she couldn't do. And not just do it, but excel at it, revolutionize it, set the bar for every other screenwriter, novelist, director. She was inspiring, intimidating, and insightful. She was so, so alive. It makes no sense to me that she isn't anymore. My heart goes out to her family and the many others who treasured her." — Carrie Fisher.

— "Nora Ephron. The Hostess with the Mostest on the Ball. A brilliant soul, and we will all miss her so...." — Actress Bette Midler via Twitter.

— "An amazingly talented girl, who was able to accomplish everything she set her mind to with great style and will be missed enormously." — Martin Landau.

— "Nora Ephron always loved a good New York story, and she could tell them like no one else. NYC will miss her very much" — New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg via Twitter.

"You could call on her for anything: doctors, restaurants, recipes, speeches, or just a few jokes, and we all did it, constantly. She was an expert in all the departments of living well." — Meryl Streep, a friend of Ephron's who portrayed her in "Heartburn," in an e-mail to the New York Times.

— "When she began directing, Nora was an inspiration for women filmmakers at a time when there were few female directors working in Hollywood. Nora once said in the New Yorker, `You look at a list of directors and it's all boys; So I thought, I'm just going to become a director and that'll make it easier.' Nora, thanks for making it easier for the many directors who will continue to follow in your footsteps." — Directors Guild of America President Taylor Hackford.

— "I got to hang with Nora Ephron. A great wit, a real broad, an inspiration to me. (hash)brokethemold" — Elizabeth Banks via Twitter.

— "So sad to hear that the brilliant Nora Ephron passed away. Her films already are legendary and her talent will be missed. RIP" — Actress Marlee Matlin via Twitter.

— "R.I.P Nora Ephron. A witty, charming, lovely person." — Actor, writer, director Albert Brooks via Twitter.

— "On behalf of Women In Film, our members and friends, we are deeply saddened by Nora's early passing. Her writing and directing always showed us a world in which men and women are equally interesting, smart, funny and provocative, which is the way the world really is and should be illuminated in the stories we tell. Her inspiration and leadership will be missed." — Women in Film President Cathy Schulman.

— "You can settle for reality, or you can go off, like a fool, and dream another dream." -- Nora Ephron Oh Jeez... you will be missed..RIP XO" — Actress Kirstie Alley via Twitter.

— "I just heard about Nora Ephron. I'm so sad. A great & prolific writer, a warm & kind soul. Gone just like that." — Comedian-actress Sarah Silverman via Twitter.

— "Auditioned for Nora Ephron 20 yrs ago. Didn't get the part but she sent me a thank you note. I'll always remember that and you, Nora." Actor-comedian Kevin Nealon via Twitter.

— "RIP Nora Ephron brilliant gracious and FUNNY" — Filmmaker Ron Howard via Twitter.