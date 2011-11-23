LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kim Kardashian, Blair Underwood and other celebrities served up a Thanksgiving day meal to the homeless in Los Angeles.

Longtime Los Angeles Mission supporter and screen legend Kirk Douglas along with his wife Anne hosted the Wednesday event for the seventh year in a row.

Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa served up turkey and posed for pictures with Kardashian and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Organizers estimated there were 3,000 pounds of turkey, 700 pounds of mashed potatoes, 80 gallons of gravy and 600 pies.