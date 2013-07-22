Celebrities who share a birthday with the newest royal
royal baby birthday july 22 celebs born on this day
By Chris Gardner
Now that Prince William and Duchess Kate's baby has made its royal debut today, we can think of a long list of names who are celebrating the royal birth with a bit more enthusiasm -- celebs who were also born on July 22! Keep clicking to see how many famous faces share this day of birth with the world's most famous baby ...
royal baby birthday july 22 celebs born on this day
By Chris Gardner
Now that Prince William and Duchess Kate's baby has made its royal debut today, we can think of a long list of names who are celebrating the royal birth with a bit more enthusiasm -- celebs who were also born on July 22! Keep clicking to see how many famous faces share this day of birth with the world's most famous baby ...