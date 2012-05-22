Comic Lisa Lampanelli may have lost her shot at becoming Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice, but the 50-year-old star earned a much bigger reward at the conclusion of the NBC series: She lost 25 pounds!

Confirming her weight loss during a show-related panel discussion at New York City's CORE: Club Tuesday, Lampanelli jump-started her slimdown by cutting out sugar.

But while most folks looking to shed excess pounds would hit the gym, Lampanelli preferred to focus on healthy eating alone. "Exercise is the devil!" she told Us Weekly at Tuesday's event, which also featured her Apprentice costars Aubrey O'Day, Deborah Gibson, Dee Snider and George Takei. "I haven't done anything physical because I object to that."

Instead, Lampanelli -- who brought along 36 different outfits for her stint on Celebrity Apprentice -- pays strict attention to what she puts in her mouth. "I eat tiny, tiny meals and stop when I'm not throwing up full," she explains. "And I drink a ton of water, which at first I hated, but now I freakin' love."

Friendly with fellow reality star and natural foods chef Bethenny Frankel, Lampanelli tells Us her outlook on healthy eating has changed as a result of their friendship.

"Bethenny is right about a lot of her stuff, I have to admit. I love her," the comic says. "I never thought I would like a girl that thin, but now I'm starting to like her. She's just like me in a skinny body. She says what she thinks and doesn't edit. That's what I'm about."

