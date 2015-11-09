Celebrity news for Nov. 9, 2015

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt spark reunion rumors

Is there a romantic reunion in the works for Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt? The recent exes arrived together at an event honoring the late director Mike Nichols in New York on Nov. 8, and from the looks of photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed sharing an evening out together as Jennifer took Jon's arm on their way inside the IAC building. Back in 2011, the then-couple both appeared in Jennifer's "Friends With Kids," on which Mike Nichols worked as a producer. Jon and Jennifer called it quits last fall, announcing plans to remain supportive of one another after 18 years together. Shortly after the split, Jon won an Emmy Award for his turn as Don Draper and thanked Jennifer -- and their pet dog -- in his acceptance speech.

