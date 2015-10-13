Celebrity news for Oct. 13, 2015

Taylor Swift counts her squad among the best aspects of her life

You gotta hand it to Taylor Swift: When she got sick of public commentary on her love life, she reprioritized, putting her "squad" pals first and forging a new image as pop culture's uber-friend. In the new issue of Vogue Australia (via E News), the singer opens up about how and why she did it. "A lot of the time I'll reach out to people to tell them they're great and a friendship will come out of them. Ella and I -- Lorde -- we met on our own because her album came out and I sent her flowers and told her it was great, and now she's one of my best friends," Taylor says in the story accompanying her Schiaparelli haute couture-clad cover. "My friendship group is one of my favorite things about my life right now. Our friends really have each others' back. It's the first time in my life that I've had anything strong like that in the friendship department."

