Celebrity news for Oct. 30, 2015

Just like old times?

Rumors of a romantic reunion are still swirling around Madonna and Sean Penn after the exes spent some quality time together at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., this week. A snitch tells the New York Post Madge and Sean were hanging out together in the hotel bar, "just kicking it." Earlier this month at the Queen of Pop's concert in Vancouver, Sean sat front and center alongside Amy Schumer, where he was photographed grinning and staring up at his former wife as she performed. While one insider assured the Post Sean is "the love of [Madonna's] life," another dismissed the notion that they're back together, saying, "It's much ado about nothing. They're friends. Who knows how close they really are after all these years?"

