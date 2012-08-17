Bing: Celebrity Renters

By Wonderwall Editors

One of the perks of being rich and famous is getting to pass on making any real commitments in life. It's why singers cancel tour dates when they get the sniffles, actors trade girlfriends like baseball cards and folks with millions of dollars occasionally opt to rent a home instead of buying. Scroll through and see if you can guess how much it cost these stars to live by the month.

Lindsay Lohan

When you live la vida Lohan, you get accustomed to renting. And when Lindsay was looking at good times back in February 2012, she moved into a four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., with a Jacuzzi, white columns and a curved pool. Too bad Lindsay stopped being able to make the steep rent when times got tough. And if she goes to jail, she really won't be able to pay.

