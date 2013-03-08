Celebrity salaries revealed

brad pitt justin bieber parade star salaries revealed

By PARADE

Ever wonder what a pet sitter makes? Or your local mayor? Or the comedian at the company retreat? (Hint: It's more than you think!)

In PARADE'S annual What People Earn jobs survey issue, salary taboos take a hike as dozens of Americans share their paycheck figures. PARADE features 63 real people representing salaries from $2,500 (a part-time clown in Topeka, Kan.) to $250,000 (a bridal shop owner in Rhinebeck, N.Y.).

And we mustn't forget about Hollywood stars' salaries!

For example, actor-producer Brad Pitt, 49, earned $35.5 million. The four-time Oscar nominee branched out in 2012 with a collection of limited-edition furniture designs. FUN FACT: He made $7 million for his Chanel No. 5 perfume ads.

